Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Sweetest Photos Throughout The Years

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first announced their relationship in November 2016, it seemed like the plot of a big-budget romantic comedy. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that Netflix made a deal with the couple for a docuseries — titled Harry & Meghan — to add to their collection of prince-related titles (ahem, A Christmas Prince, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby). The company’s investment in Christmas-themed royal tales might be slightly questionable, but the focus on Harry and Meghan’s relationship is not.
Ever since the couple started dating, the public hasn’t been able to get enough of their love story — and it’s easy to see why. Whether Harry was gushing about his support for Meghan, or they were moving as a family to California, they’ve stayed committed to one another — and these sweet photos of Meghan and Harry throughout the years are proof that reality is better than rom-coms.
From their first public appearance to their upcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan have managed to keep the romance alive in spite of everything (1,200 years of the traditional British monarchy and 1,200-ish scathing stories from British tabloids). Here are some of their best moments, captured on film.