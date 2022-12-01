Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Sweetest Photos Throughout The Years

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first announced their relationship in November 2016, it seemed like the plot of a big-budget romantic comedy. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that Netflix made a deal with the couple for a docuseries — titled Harry & Meghan — to add to their collection of prince-related titles (ahem, A Christmas Prince, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby). The company’s investment in Christmas-themed royal tales might be slightly questionable, but the focus on Harry and Meghan’s relationship is not.

Ever since the couple started dating, the public hasn’t been able to get enough of their love story — and it’s easy to see why. Whether Harry was gushing about his support for Meghan, or they were moving as a family to California, they’ve stayed committed to one another — and these sweet photos of Meghan and Harry throughout the years are proof that reality is better than rom-coms.

From their first public appearance to their upcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan have managed to keep the romance alive in spite of everything (1,200 years of the traditional British monarchy and 1,200-ish scathing stories from British tabloids). Here are some of their best moments, captured on film.

Their First Public Appearance Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Nearly a year after confirming their relationship, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017. They were all smiles while sitting together at the wheelchair tennis match of the 2017 Invictus Games.

Their Engagement Photoshoot Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Two months after their first public appearance, Harry and Meghan posed for an engagement photoshoot on Nov. 27, 2017.

Their Wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harry and Meghan got married on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They stopped to pose for the iconic kissing photo, like so many royal couples before them.

Their Post-Wedding Drive WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following their wedding ceremony, Harry and Meghan went together to their reception at Frogmore House. The picture of them driving away is the epitome of newlywed bliss.

Their Tough Moment PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images In March 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down for a vulnerable interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the conversation, Meghan opened up about her mental health. Specifically, she pinpointed the Cirque du Soleil premiere in January 2019 as a challenging moment. “I remember [Harry] saying, ‘I don’t think you can go.’ And I said, ‘I can’t be left alone,’” Meghan recalled, per Newsweek. “That picture, if you zoom in, what I see is how tightly his knuckles are gripped around mine. You can see the whites of our knuckles, because we are smiling and doing our job, but we’re both just trying to hold on.” A year later, in January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step away from royal duties. They completed their final official royal engagement in March 2020.

Their Rainy Walk Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Out of all of the photos of Harry and Meghan (yes, even their wedding pictures), this one might be the most romantic. Taken at the Endeavor Fund Wards in March 2020, this picture is rom-com worthy. Perfect lighting and a prince holding an umbrella for his wife? Nothing beats it.

Their Oprah Interview Harpo Productins/Joe Pugliese Harry and Meghan’s March 2021 interview with Oprah offered fans a closer look at their relationship. Though the conversation was heavy, their love for each other came through in every moment of the interview. During the conversation, Meghan addressed rumors that she always planned on leaving royal life behind. “I left my career, my life. I left everything because I love him. Our plan was to do this forever,” Meghan explained during the interview, per Los Angeles Times.

Their Red Carpet Appearance Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since leaving the royal family, Harry and Meghan have stayed committed to showing a united front. At the Salute to Freedom Gala in November 2021, they stuck by each other’s sides, and there are plenty of pics to prove it.

The Platinum Jubilee WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After stepping away from royal life, Harry and Meghan’s visits back to London have been few and far between. However, the couple made the trip overseas for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Their Docuseries Netflix There’s still a lot fans don’t know about Harry and Meghan’s love story, but more is coming. During an August interview with The Cut, Meghan hinted at what their docuseries would explore. “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she said.