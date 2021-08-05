It’s finally here! Outer Banks Season 2 premiered on July 30, and Madison Bailey’s character, Kiara Carrera, is still as cool as ever. The adventurous lead made fans wonder about her love life as her story progressed in the show, but unlike Kie — who only has a casual fling with Pope — Madison Bailey’s relationship history includes a serious romance. Bailey has been boo’d up for over a year now, and she first went public with her relationship not long after she came out as pansexual back in June 2020.

During an Instagram Live "Mental Health Q&A" with fellow actor Lacy Hartselle, the Outer Banks star talked about her decision to open up to fans. "Being open and honest feels so good," she said at the time. "To be so transparent, especially in an industry when a lot of people want to be in my personal life, it's nice that I can be like, 'Here's my personal life. You can have it. It's fine.'" Fans were happy to see Bailey living in her truth, and just a few days later, they were even more thrilled when Bailey introduced her better half to fans in a TikTok.

Mariah Linney is a former basketball player at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and she and Bailey met on TikTok while quarantining during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They’ve been quietly dating for over a year now, and from the looks of their IG grids, the two are still going strong.

“I was staying in a hotel in Charleston and was like, ‘Just come hang out. We can chat, chill.’ Everything’s closed so it’s not like we can go out anywhere,” Bailey told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020 about her first time meeting Linney. “I had zero hesitation to post on social media about it because I was like, ‘No matter what happens, you will be in my life forever.’ I care about her so much.” And since making their relationship public, the couple has posted plenty of cute pics together, much to the delight of fans.

Though Bailey may have romancing other people in the past, Linney is the first person the actor has ever introduced to the public, so it’s almost like her relationship history starts with Linney. How cute! And what’s even better is that the two are still going strong. You can find them making dance videos together on TikTok and posting photos of each other on Instagram, and I can’t wait to see where their relationship takes them.