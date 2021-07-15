Dreams do come true! At least, if you’re Machine Gun Kelly, they do. The rapper recently revealed that he has been crushing on Megan Fox for quite some time. During an interview with GQ, published on July 15, MGK admitted that he had a Megan Fox poster hanging in his bedroom as a teenager. As if we needed any more proof that these lovebirds were ~destined~ to be together.

Throughout the interview, Fox came up a lot (duh), and MGK had nothing but good things to say about their relationship. It turns out, Kelly has been manifesting this romance for a long time. He confirmed that he had a poster of Fox on his bedroom wall as a teenager. That’s not all. Apparently, the poster was from her GQ photoshoot. Talk about kismet! “It was from her GQ shoot,” Kelly told GQ (who else?). “So that's some full-circle sh*t.” Agreed.

As a teenager, Kelly also got a Transformers tattoo. (ICYMI, Fox starred in the 2007 and 2009 Transformers movies). Sounds like fate to me. And it certainly feels like fate for MGK and Fox. Since going public with their relationship, the couple has spoken openly about their romance, specifically how deep and intense it felt from the beginning.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast, Fox called MGK her “twin flame.” She explained, "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." (Can we take a minute to congratulate MGK on the fact that his teenage crush said this about him? OK, moving on.)

During that same interview, Kelly admitted to crushing hard on his costar. Just because the poster came down, doesn’t mean those feelings go away! While filming, Kelly would wait outside of his trailer, eager “to catch one glimpse of eye contact” with Fox. He explained, “She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he added. "And I would just sit there and hope.” Aw!

TBH, it sounds like MGK and Megan Fox were inevitable. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.