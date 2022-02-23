Luke Hemmings may be *officially* off the market. On Feb. 21, the 5 Seconds of Summer frontman posted a very telling TikTok about his relationship status that left thousands (!) of fans asking one critical question: did Hemmings secretly marry his fiancée Sierra Deaton?

If you need a refresher, Hemmings and Deaton have been publicly dating since July 2018, per People. And in 2021, they got engaged. “With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year,” he wrote on an Instagram in June 2021. That same day, Deaton shared the announcement on her feed, too. “[I]t was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever,” she wrote.

So, yes, this duo has a history of keeping major relationship milestones hush-hush, but did they really pull off a secret marriage? Hemmings’ TikTok certainly hints at that. “When you marry the girl that wrote this banger,” he wrote alongside a video of him covering “Little Do You Know,” a song Deaton wrote and performed with her ex, Alex Kinsey. He captioned the video, “Pretty darn cute lmao.”

Fans flooded Hemmings’ comment section, (almost) unanimously questioning the singer’s word choice. “I’M SORRY ARE YALL ALREADY MARRIED??!?!” one fan commented, gaining 98,600 likes. Another wrote, “MARRIED ???? AS IN HUSBAND AND WIFE ????? AS IN THE WEDDING ALREADY HAPPENED ?????” One replied, “BABES WE SKIPPED A CHAPTER.” (If the consistent all-caps didn’t clue you in, people were showing absolutely zero chill.)

So what’s the update? Unfortunately, since dropping this potential bombshell, Hemmings has gone dark on TikTok, leaving the question of his secret marriage up in the air. Deaton hasn’t publicly replied to the rumors, either. (Elite Daily reached out to Hemmings and Deaton for comment on the rumors, but didn’t hear back in time for publication.)

Worth nothing, this wouldn’t be the first time a member of 5SOS pulled off a surprise wedding. In Jan. 2022, Hemmings’ bandmate, Michael Clifford, revealed he was celebrating his first wedding anniversary to People — even though no one knew he had actually gotten married.

Whether Hemmings and Deaton are secretly married or simply enjoying their engagement for now, it’s safe to say that his fans are very invested in their relationship status — you don’t get 4.3 million views and 17,300 comments for nothing.