Serious congrats are in order for Riverdale’s Casey Cott and his now-wife Nichola Basara! On Dec. 18, Cott (who plays Kevin Keller in the CW series) married Basara at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada, and it was a Riverdale-filled wedding — in terms of the guest list, not (thankfully) the drama. Fans of the show were graced with several photos and TikToks from stars who attended the celebration, but the sweetest glimpse of the night (so far, at least) came from Betty Cooper herself. On Dec. 20, Lili Reinhart posted a seriously adorable TikTok about Cott’s wedding, and I’ve been watching it on repeat ever since.

In the part of the video, which was filmed back in July 2018, Cott is filmed saying, “Find. My. Wife.” Then, the TikTok transitioned to Cott and Basara entering their wedding reception as he cheered happily with the guests. Behold, the powers of manifestation. To make things even sweeter, in the video, Cott made his happiness crystal clear, raising his arm in the classic Breakfast Club-esque fist pump as he walked in with his bride. (Excuse me while I re-download Hinge for the 10th time.)

Reinhart took some creative liberties with the TikTok, too. She added One Direction’s song “Night Changes” to the background and captioned the TikTok, “He found his wife.” No surprise, the charming video racked up over 9 million views. I’m approximately 1/3 of them.

Reinhart wasn’t the only Riverdale star there to show her support (IRL and online). Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Charles Melton, Mark Consuelos, and Drew Ray Tanner also made time to celebrate the big day — and post about it on their IG Stories.

Some of Cott’s castmates were even in the wedding party. “They’ve been asked,” he revealed to Us Weekly in August 2021 though he didn’t mention who exactly was given the honors. Cott added, “They’re aware of their responsibilities coming up.” And apparently, those responsibilities included shooting some incredible content.

Still, according to Cott, the couple had to keep the celebration intimate because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He told Us that the wedding would “be rather small” to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and precautions. “My family lives in the States, obviously, and her family, they’re Canadian,” he said. “So we’re hoping the border [situation] works out and everyone can pop up here.”

No word yet on if the ceremony went exactly as Cott had planned, but based on these videos, IDK how it could have gotten any better. Here’s to the happy couple and my new favorite TikTok!