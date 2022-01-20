Lady Gaga has made a career out of being outrageous, and the world loves her for it. From meat dresses to arriving at the Grammys inside an egg, Gaga never shies away from a headline-grabbing stunt. But when she recently revealed that she and her House Of Gucci costar Salma Hayek shared an improvised sex scene that was ultimately cut from the 2021 crime drama, the audience thought she was just being her kooky, shameless, over-the-top self. Turns out, however, the “Bad Romance” singer was dead serious.

During a panel discussion with the rest of her fellow cast members, Gaga cheekily alluded to a steamy subplot between her character, real-life criminal Patrizia Reggiani — who was convicted of conspiring to kill her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) — and Giuseppina ‘Pina’ Auriemma, a TV psychic played by Hayek.

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see,” Gaga shared, describing the “sexual relationship” that developed between Patrizia and Pina. (FYI, though: while Patrizia and Pina were once considered “best friends,” a real-life romance doesn’t appear to have ever been confirmed between the two.)

“I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So, after Maurizio dies, maybe… it gets hot?’” she added, shrugging her shoulders suggestively.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giggles could be heard from the audience, full of folks who clearly weren’t sure whether Gaga was being real or stretching the truth a bit. Hayek, however, immediately set the record straight. “You think she’s kidding,” she said wryly.

After all, Gaga’s plot-twist wouldn’t have been totally out of left field, given that the two women share a number of pivotal scenes including plotting the murder of Patrizia’s husband, peering into the future in a fit of Patrizia’s romantic despair, and, most notably, bathing in mud.

Also during the panel, Gaga, whose commitment to her role as Patrizia has gained her a mix of praise and notoriety — apparently the star stayed in character, thick Italian accent and all, throughout the production — championed HOG director Ridley Scott for “allowing us to go there,” sexually speaking. Never one to miss a chance for a good tease, Gaga added that the scene, which was tragically nixed from the film before its release, may end up in the director’s cut — giving hope to fans everywhere who are desperate to see a Gaga-Hayek romance.

Lady Hayek? Gagma? The celebrity couple names here are endless. Now that’s amore.