Kristen Stewart “Might Just Go” Get Married This Weekend, Like It's Casual

Every time her fiancée Dylan Meyer is brought up in an interview, Kristen Stewart’s whole body perks up. She straightens and smiles, the glint of love hanging in her eyes like a crescent moon in the night sky. There’s no question: Our girl is head over heels. That’s why, when Stephen Colbert asked her about wedding plans on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise when Stewart said she didn’t want to wait any longer and “might just go” marry her love “this weekend” instead of dealing with the headache of planning a big, traditional wedding ceremony.

“I’m so unceremonial. I think we might just go do it this weekend or something … and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards,” the Spencer star told Colbert on Jan. 24., adding that if the wedding was left up to her, they’d just “have a big party.”

She shook her hands with mock frustration, growling: “I just wanna do it!” OK! Yes, passion!

Ever the Queen Of Casual, it only makes sense that Stewart would forgo the fanfare of a traditional wedding for something slightly more intimate and easy. She admitted to Colbert that the process of organizing the whole thing doesn’t quite fit her vibe.

“I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner,” she joked. “I like to pivot. You never know where I’m going, man.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Stewart and her screenwriter girlfriend announced their engagement in November 2021, after having been together for two years.

“We’re marrying. We’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart told Howard Stern on SiriusXM at the time. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying. It’s happening.”

On Jan. 24, the Twilight heartthrob also shared that she and her fiancée were able to host an engagement party before the Omicron variant flared out of control.

“We were kind of moving about the world a little more freely at the time,” she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “We did have an engagement party, which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now, so I’m thankful for that.”

As far as the actual wedding is concerned, elope it goes well for these two lovebirds!