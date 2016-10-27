These 16 Celebrities Revealed Surprising Details About Their Sex Lives

In the past, celebrities all too often had to pretend they're perfect, non-sexual, crystal-clean entities who have never sinned in their lives. But I think it's pretty safe to say that's total bullsh*t. We’re all humans, after all. As people in the U.S. move toward a stronger embrace of sexuality themselves, the days of shaming so-called 'promiscuous' celebrities are thankfully on the way out. On the contrary, whether it’s celebrity bondage or a romp in public, it's so empowering to see stars embrace their sexuality — and sometimes, it can help us do the same. Indeed, there are a few kinky celebrities out there who have confessed (or others have confessed on their behalf) to getting a little (or a lot) wild beneath their 1,000-thread-count sheets.

Their flesh might be flawless, their foreheads might be Botoxed and their teeth might be sparkly, sparkly white, but no amount of juice cleanses can cleanse away their sexual prowess. And thank god for that, kittens! Because stars need a little sexual energy. It's part of what makes them so interesting, and helps everyone move a step in the right direction when it comes to being shame-free in the bedroom. So, here are 16 gorgeous celebrities you might not have realized are totally wild sex vixens.

Christina Aguilera Loves A Costume Change

On at least one occasion, Christina Aguilera was “not myself tonight,” and on purpose: her hairstylist had one particular wig she liked, a dirty blonde construction, and she asked politely to, uh, use it to her advantage: "I think I wanted to go home and have sex that night and you were like, 'OK, don't get her too messed up.' I was like, no guarantees, thanks," PAPER reported. “Tonight, I’m not the same girl,” indeed!

Ricky Martin Is A Fan of Golden Showers

Singer Ricky Martin caused a stir when he proclaimed his appreciation for the sex act all the way back in 2006. He told Blender he enjoyed “giving the golden shower… I’ve done it before in the shower. It’s like so sexy, you know, the temperature of your body and the shower water is very different.” Noted!

Dita Von Teese Loves the Power Of The Mind

For the famed burlesque queen, lingerie is standard but intellect is extra juicy. “There’s a lot more to feeling sexy than just being young or having a perfect body,” Von Teese once said. “It’s about cultivating your wit and cultivating your sexual power and technique.” In other words, focus on the mind in order to be mind-blowing.

Drew Barrymore Is No Stranger To Sex In Public

One night at the opera with her ex, Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti, Barrymore attempted a few arias of her own during intermission. "If we'd gone to the men's room people would've heard it and said, 'Good on you, man,'" Morretti told the Chicago Tribune. "But we were in the ladies' room, and when we heard an old woman start to tinkle, we couldn't help but crack up." While they were eventually caught, you can’t blame them for delighting in some mischief and trying to hit a few notes offstage.

Kate Beckinsale Likes To Doodle Penises

The ever-talented, stunningly beautiful and gorgeously refined Kate Beckinsale enjoys doodling penises in her spare time. Once, she even accidentally doodled a penis on her poor sixth grade daughter's homework. When pressed, her daughter Lily had to explain to her teacher that her mother drew penises on her homework.You know, I used to get in trouble for inappropriate drawings all the time. If only I had blamed my darling mum.

Martha Stewart Likes To Sext

During a game of "Never Have I Ever" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Martha Stewart (alongside Anna Kendrick and Snoop Dogg) revealed she, indeed, "sexts." Come on, are you surprised? Martha Stewart is a modern woman, a business mogul, and an all-around icon. Sexting is as normal as tying her shoelaces at this stage in the game. I mean, why do you think she's always hiding behind those prim little recipes and pretty flower gardens? She's burying some dirty secrets in those flower gardens, babes.

Anne Hathaway Has Amazing Rhythm

Jake Gyllenhaal has never done the horizontal with Anne Hathaway in real life, but he's hooked up with her so many times on-screen, he thinks she has excellent "rhythm." This is a very undervalued, yet wildly important talent when it comes to the art of sex. He said, "I recommend getting in bed with Anne Hathaway to any man."

He continued, “I'm lucky. I have had brief cinematic sex with her in Brokeback Mountain and again a number of times in Love and Other Drugs ... There's something about the way Annie and I both work which is inherently very musical. It's all about rhythm. There's a rhythm to writing, there's a rhythm to sports and there's a rhythm to sex.

Annie Hathaway doesn't have that theater education from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts for nothing!

Heidi Klum Likes To Role-Play

Don't let that firm German accent throw you: Heidi Klum is as freaky as anybody else. Ms. Klum even likes to get dressed up and role play with her lovers. Klum told Marie Claire, “It's good to make an effort to dress up sometimes – to do things outside of the norm. Some people are more experimental in bed and others are more boring. If you are wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while.”

Kristen Stewart Likes Armpits

Kristen Stewart says she has an armpit licking fetish, also known as maschalagnia. When she was with her ex, Rupert Sanders, she told British Vogue, “My God, I'm so in love with my boyfriend. I wish he were here now. I think I want to have his babies. I love the way he smells. And him me. Like, he loves to lick under my armpits. I don't get this obsession with washing the smell off. That smell of someone you love. Don't you think it's the whole point?”

John Mayer Is Into Whipped Cream

According to this article in The Frisky, "John Mayer likes to cover a woman in [whipped] cream and then lick it off, tease her with feathers, give her goose bumps with ice cubes and role play." Maybe that’s why people can't get enough of the crooner.

Eva Longoria Likes To Be Tied Up

Eva Longoria (like me) enjoys being tied up, only she is posh and ladylike when it comes to her bondage (unlike me). The actress confessed, “I have been tied up with silk scarves. There's something very sexy about being submissive because your guard is down, you have to totally surrender to something like that.”

You know what they say: Dom in the streets, submissive in the sheets.

Scarlett Johansson Likes Car Sex

ScarJo apparently likes to have sex in cars. She says in this interview with Playboy, “I do think having sex in a car is sexy. If I were in a really raunchy frame of mind and thinking of doing something crazy and kinky and sexy, the back seat would be it.”

I get it. Who doesn’t have car sex (or limo sex or truck sex) fantasies?

Amber Rose Likes To Make Men Squirm

"I like to take a really rich, powerful man and make him squirm like a little b*tch… I get off on that," Amber Rose admitted on The Amber Rose Show.

Hey girl, power dynamics are hot! I'm all about taking authoritative personality types and showing them who the boss really is around here. No amount of money is going to rescue you from my wrath in my bed.

I guess Rose and I are on the same page. I knew we were kindred spirits.

Angelina Jolie Likes Blood

Angelina Jolie is my personal icon. She's a total political hero and an Oscar-winning actress. And you know what? Girl has a past, too.

And that's OK. All the greats have darkness looming in the thick of their pasts. You don't sparkle like a superstar without having had to kiss the demons, kids.

Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton wore vials of each other's blood around their necks, and as she told ABC's 20/20, "Early on in my first sexual relationship, I got knives out and had a night where we attacked each other."

Jessica Simpson Is Reportedly Memorable

John Mayer told Playboy about how amazing Jessica Simpson reportedly is in bed. “Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me... Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm ... Have you ever been with a girl who made you want to quit the rest of your life? Did you ever say, 'I want to quit my life and just f*ckin' snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f*ck you, I would start selling all my shit just to keep f*cking you.”

Not to glorify substance use or anything, but I wouldn't mind being deemed so good in bed that my exes couldn’t get enough of me.

Carmen Electra Likes To Be Spanked

Carmen Electra apparently likes to get locked in handcuffs and spanked with a coat hanger. “A little pleasure, a little pain. It's all about fun,” she said.

Hollywood, despite its sweet-sounding name, is definitely not a town for sweet creatures… at least ones who are only sweet all the time.