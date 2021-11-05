Ever since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on Oct. 29, the internet’s collective feelings have essentially been on a rollercoaster, too. The pair arrived to the theme park with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. Davidson, who parted ways with his ex Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in August, appeared to have a great time with the reality TV star, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.

Mere days later, Kardashian paid a visit to Davidson’s hometown of Staten Island on Nov. 3, where they dined privately at Campania, an Italian restaurant. A source reportedly told Page Six that Davidson arranged for their meal to be on the rooftop. Romantic!

The following night, Davidson and Kardashian hung out with a few of friends at Zero Bond, a private members’ club in Manhattan. “They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other.” a source claimed to Page Six.

It seems like something might be going on between Kardashian and Davidson, and honestly, I’m not mad at it. Some social media users, on the other hand, are having a hard time understanding Kete (yes, Kete – let’s go with it). They took to Twitter to sound off.

Tweets About The Kardashian-Davidson Dating Rumors

Good luck to these two.