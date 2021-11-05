In case you somehow missed it — or assumed those paparazzi photos were some kind of Halloween candy-fueled fever dream — Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are reportedly a thing. At least, they’re suddenly spending a lot of time together. On Oct. 29, they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster in Buena Park, California, and this week, they went out for dinner two nights in a row in New York City. I have a lot of questions. Like, did this all start when they shared a kiss during Kardashian’s Oct. 9 stint on Saturday Night Live? How do a pair of extremely famous people make time for three dates on two coasts in five days? And the biggest question of all: Is this just a PR stunt?

After People published photos of the duo’s rollercoaster date, Page Six reported that Kardashian and Davidson had enjoyed a “private” dinner at Staten Island pizzeria Campania on Nov. 3. The next day, they reportedly got dinner again at Zero Bond, a private members’ club in Manhattan. The sudden firestorm of rumors, though, has many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans wondering if this is just for show. (It’s been said before that the devil works hard, but momager Kris Jenner works harder.) Plus, adding fuel to the fire, Radar Online published a since-deleted story claiming Davidson and Kardashian are just garnering buzz for or even filming her forthcoming Hulu show.

According to insiders at TMZ, Page Six, and People, however, their bond is genuine — although they aren’t exactly a bona fide couple just yet. “She is intrigued,” one source claimed to Page Six on Nov. 2. “She likes him.”

The same day, a different insider told People that they have “fun” together. “Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention,” they added. Another People source didn’t comment on their relationship status, but claimed that Davidson and Kardashian “have chemistry.”

Notably, on Nov. 5, production sources specifically denied claims the two were shooting footage for Hulu, telling TMZ that there were “no cameras, not even paparazzi” present at their Staten Island dinner. A Page Six source echoed this, emphasizing how quiet their outing was. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” Page Six’s insider said. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” Maybe I’m jumping to conclusions here, but that definitely sounds intimate.

As for their dinner the next night, an onlooker told Page Six they were joined by more mutual friends — they also added there was “no Kravis-style PDA.” That said, they were “smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other,” said the bystander.

This could just be a flirty friendship. In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage, and there have been rumblings about a reunion as they’ve continued to support each other as friends and co-parents. But, whether or not she’s with Davidson, one People source said she’s in a great place — and she isn’t opposed to dating again.

“Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date… She has moved on from Kanye and feels it’s for the best,” the insider said. “She is having fun and enjoying life.” As she should.