Despite Kanye “Ye” West’s best efforts, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were each other’s Valentines this year. The duo celebrated V-Day a few days early with some romantic dinners around New York City and were even spotted sharing a rare public kiss on Feb. 13. From the looks of it, Kim and Pete celebrated Valentine’s Day by keeping it low-key, a sharp change of tune from Kim’s previous relationship with Ye... but that might be just what she’s looking for.

During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (which aired June 8, 2021), Kim discussed her decision to divorce Ye, explaining that she wanted fewer grand gestures and more small moments with her future partners. “I have all the big things,” she said at the time, per Page Six. “I have the extravagant everything you could ever possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I know that… and I’m grateful for those experiences. But, I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.” (Apparently, Ye, who sent a truckload of roses to Kim’s home on Feb. 14, missed this episode.)

Pete, on the other hand, seems to be giving Kim exactly what she’s looking for — even if that’s back-to-back reservations at two of New York City’s best Italian restaurants, Lilia and Cipriani (neither are on Staten Island). That doesn’t mean that Davidson put any less thought into his Valentine’s Day plans, though. During a Feb. 7 interview with People, Pete made it clear that V-Day was on his mind. “I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really. So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess.” (I personally think he did great for a first timer.)

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

And he didn’t just treat his girlfriend this year. Pete also sent flowers to her fam. On Feb. 14, Khloé Kardashian shared a gorgeous bouquet of roses from the Saturday Night Live star. “The sweetest! Thank you Pete,” she captioned the pic. Though Kim hasn’t publicly shared how Pete treated her for the holiday (ahem, probably a good idea, considering Ye’s insistence on publicly bashing their relationship), an insider told Page Six that Pete rented out the top of the five-star Carlyle Hotel for the occasion, filling it with flowers and gifts for good measure.

And sources claim that Pete is just the guy that Kim wants to be with right now. On Feb. 14, an insider told People, “Pete is great for Kim. During the past few months when they have been dating, Kim has been very happy.” And yes, that still stands despite her recent divorce controversy. “All the drama with Kanye is still difficult for her, but Pete cheers her up. They haven't had any drama so far. It's very refreshing for Kim,” the source continued.

Kudos to them for finding a way to celebrate amid Ye’s sea of not-too-friendly IG posts.