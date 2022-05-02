Kim & Pete’s Body Language At Their Red Carpet Debut Involved A “Secret Signal”

It’s finally here: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s red carpet debut happened on April 30 at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. From the pics, it’s clear that the duo had major chemistry on the red carpet — and expert body language analyst Patti Wood agrees. Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, explains that Kardashian and Davidson’s red carpet body language is full of special moments that speaks to their bond.

Though this is only the duo’s first time trekking the carpet together, “they’re in sync,” per Wood. They may not have the same pose in every shot, but there’s still a palpable undercurrent of connection there. And based on reports, Wood’s analysis makes total sense. Back in December 2021, a source told People, “They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him.” So sweet! And considering Davidson is literally branded with “KIM,” it’s fair to say the feeling is mutual.

Plus, if their red carpet body language is any indication, it seems like the couple’s connection has only grown stronger from there. Here’s how Wood breaks their first trip down the red carpet together.

Their Honeymoon Phase Is Still Going Strong

Obvi, this pic of Davidson smiling down at Kardashian is super cute, and it also speaks to their connection. Per Wood, “He’s having a moment with her that’s totally oblivious to the cameras and everything else that’s going on, and that’s really nice.” She adds, “He wants to make eye contact with her. It’s not about looking at her body.”

Plus, according to Wood, there’s genuine emotion behind his smile. “He’s showing his upper front teeth, and he has his head bent down to her... It’s very fun energy and happy energy.” Though Kardashian’s emotions are not as obvious, Wood sees promise there, too. “You can tell by the smile, the lift in the cheeks, and the way the gaze goes just a touch towards him that she’s into it. She’s making that connection with him, too.”

Despite their honeymoon phase glee, the couple isn’t showing any signs of nervous energy. See the way that both of their right arms and hands are in the “same relaxed” pose? Wood says that it’s a nice, “subconscious” gesture that shows Kete feels “calm” together despite the chaos of the red carpet.

They Shared A “Secret Signal”

In this photo, Davidson has both of his feet pointed toward Kardashian, which is always a green light for body language analysis. (Hint: Your feet often reveal where your focus is.) Though Kardashian did not abandon her pose altogether to mirror Davidson, they do share a nice mutual gaze. “The side of her body is pointed all the way towards him,” Wood says. “She doesn’t usually do that with men. It’s not full-on, but it’s really nice considering formality of the event.”

That’s only the half of it. See the way Davidson’s hand is gently grazing the back of Kardashian’s? Wood calls that hand touch a “secret signal.” It’s subtle, but it speaks to the sweetness of their connection. “This tells me that he wants to be gentle and appropriate with her. It shows a tenderness, which I think is a really, really good sign,” Wood says.

There Was A Sexual Connection

If there’s one thing Davidson guarantees, it’s BDE. Though Wood notes that this photo is “more posed” than the others, it is still revealing. See where Davidson’s left hand is? Wood claims “it’s showing their sexual connection. It shows ownership.”

Still, it’s not quite as loud as other PDA moments that have graced the red carpet recently (ahem, Kravis). “The finger and thumb placement is still very subtle,” Wood adds. Davidson did not grab Kardashian or wrap a possessive arm around her waist. In fact, his hand placement is just barely visible from this angle. It’s a bit more “mellow,” Wood adds.

Mellow or not, Kete’s intense chemistry speaks for itself. Here’s hoping there are plenty more red carpet appearances in their future, starting with the Met Gala.