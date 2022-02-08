Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.

Us Weekly reported Monday, Feb. 7, that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star likely wants only the best for Lamar, who’s pushing hard for a PR makeover in the years since his dramatic divorce and near-fatal drug overdose. His casting on CBB may be part of a larger career renaissance for Lamar, progress that Khloé gives a big, ol’ thumbs-up. “Khloé thinks it’s actually great that Lamar went on [CBB] because it’s more an opportunity than anything else,” a source claimed to Us. “It’s income for him and something new and exciting.”

And while the source added that Lamar “didn’t go on the show with the intention of it being a platform to talk about Khloé again,” that’s exactly what it’s become.

The couple was married just one month after they met in 2009 until their divorce, which was finalized in 2016. During that time, Lamar was repeatedly accused of cheating on his wife and, in 2015, nearly died from a drug overdose in a Las Vegas brothel. In the CBB episode that aired Feb. 3, Lamar admitted that he wished Khloé would pay a visit to the Big Brother house so they could work through some of their past issues.

The former basketball star expressed remorse for his infidelity: “When you take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t,” he said on the show. “It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it’s like therapy.”

Lamar told his co-star Cynthia Bailey that he’s desperate to make things right with Khloé and her family, leading viewers to speculate about whether he still has romantic feelings for his ex.

“I do miss her and her family dearly,” he explained. “Even just to the family, I’m sorry I let them down. They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname, Lammy. I would do anything to make it up.”

Still, both Lamar’s reps and the exclusive source maintain that Lamar’s presence on the show is purely about advancing his own career, not dragging Khloé through a reprise of their marital drama. The gig is an “opportunity for him to get paid [and] to be back in the spotlight and to grow his fan base,” the source explained to Us, adding that Khloé didn’t worry about what he might say about their relationship on the show because “she’s heard it all” before.

It seems the reality series could be a comeback for the former Los Angeles Laker after years of managing his troubled reputation. His team emphasized that the show is a “wonderful platform” to give the world a glimpse of Lamar as “more than an ex-athlete, Kardashian’s ex-husband, and [an] ex drug abuser,” the team said.

When it comes to his ex-wife, Lamar’s team says that he “will always carry a fondness for Khloé and her family in his heart. He does regret his behavior while married to her and [whenever he is] given an opportunity to apologize privately or publicly, he does so.”

Though Khloé hasn’t directly commented on the matter, it seems she’s pretty relaxed about it all. “[It’s] something Khloé would be proud of like, ‘Good for him,’” the source told Us. “He has no ulterior motives.” Ahh, harmony at last.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).