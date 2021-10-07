In case you missed the three-hour Bachelor In Paradise finale on Oct. 5, allow me to catch you up: Joe Amabile (affectionately known as “Grocery Store Joe”) ended his second round in Paradise by getting down on one knee and proposing to Serena Pitt. And yes, the two are still happily together. But there was a small snag in their proposal. Moments before Joe put a sparkling Neil Lane ring on Serena’s finger, his ex, Kendall Long (whom he met on a previous season of BIP) showed up at the beach. Don’t worry, though. Kendall’s reaction to Joe and Serena’s engagement was actually kind of cute, and her response after the episode aired was deeply relatable.

"I came down on this beach and completely was surprised by how it made me feel and by how overwhelming it was," Kendall told Joe. "I ended up coming here to fully let you go, and you know, this beach has so many memories. And they're amazing, and I've loved every moment we've had, and you're an amazing person… I'm really excited for you and Serena, and I felt like I couldn't leave this beach without fully expressing that to you.”

In other words, Kendall just wanted to give Joe her blessing. Which, yeah, is a slightly unhinged thing to do right before your ex-boyfriend asks another woman to marry him. But hey, that’s Paradise, baby.

On Oct. 6, day after the finale aired, Kendall shared a post on Instagram that not-so-subtly divulged how she was feeling about Joe and Serena’s engagement once the dust had settled.

“Life’s difficult moments are a lot like takeout food…” she wrote. “It’s always better the next day.”

The optimistic caption was accompanied by a few pictures of Kendall giggling and picking takeout boxes up off the ground.

“My closest friends and family know me as the one to laugh it off,” she continued. “Sometimes we drop the food and instead of collapsing in the street, paralyzed by what could have tasted so sweet, I break a smile and think…there will always be another cake 🍰”

Truer words, girl. Truer! Words!

Here’s hoping Kendall finds her perfect cake (and gets to eat it, too).