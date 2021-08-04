Kelly Clarkson is reportedly “more than fine” following a move to finalize her divorce from her husband of eight years, Brandon Blackstock. In July 2021, Clarkson requested a judge sign off on the divorce to give both her and Blackstock “the opportunity to build a new life,” per People. The American Idol star first filed for divorce in June 2020, and it looks like the painful process is almost over.

While her divorce isn't finalized yet, Clarkson is reportedly looking towards the future. “Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward,” an insider told People. For the time being, Clarkson is reportedly focusing on her children, River Rose, and Remington Alexander. “She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them,” the source added. (Clarkson was awarded primary custody of her kids in November 2020.)

Another People source echoed the same sentiment. “When [Clarkson] doesn't work, she is all about being a mom. She loves being with her kids. Occasionally, she even takes her kids to work.” The source added, “It's obvious that she wants to spend as much time with them as possible.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Clarkson is paying Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month ($150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support) per their temporary support settlement, according to TMZ. Blackstock’s original request was reportedly for $436,000 per month. These numbers will reportedly only hold until the judge decides on the validity of the couple’s prenup or until they come to another settlement. And, according to People’s source, this current arrangement is “strictly temporary.” The insider explained, “The court order is what it is. It is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”

“Kelly's primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids,” a source explained to People. “In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests.” (According to their estimate, Blackstock’s financial support request amounts to $5.2 million per year.) Say it with me: You go, girl.