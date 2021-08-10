Katie & Blake's Body Language During The Proposal Was Complicated

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are officially engaged, and I’m firmly on Team Kake (or is it Blatie?). Whatever their couple name is, I’m rooting for them. But, honestly, they don’t seem to need any extra support from me. Based on their expletive-filled “I love you”s (Thurston’s surprise “I f*cking love you so much” was truly iconic) and their, ahem, satisfying sojourn in the fantasy suites, it’s fair to say that this duo is not lacking in the passion department.

But, according to an expert, Thurston and Moyne’s proposal body language is conflicted. Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, says that this duo was full of “mixed emotions” during the proposal. She explains, “I'm not getting the full connection I'd like to from them.” Not the most promising take, but not exactly a sign of trouble ahead, either.

As anybody who watched Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette can attest, this couple seems seriously compatible. And their chemistry is pretty much off the charts — remember that Say Anything-themed makeout sesh? At that point, their body language was almost too easy to read.

That said, a whirlwind of emotions sounds like a fitting conclusion for Thurston’s tumultuous season and dramatic finale — especially considering we know she got her happy ending.

Thurston Was Surprised By The Proposal

When Moynes dropped to one knee, Thurston looked genuinely shocked. “She's showing surprise and holding back emotion with her hands over her mouth like that,” Brown explains. It’s hard to tell if there’s a smile under those hands, but the lack of crow’s feet make the unlikely, per Brown.

Thurston’s total surprise is easily explained. During an Aug. 10 interview with Good Morning America, she detailed her feelings in that moment. “I truly did not think he was going to propose and then when he actually got down on one knee and proposed, my reaction was actual shock,” she explained, per People. “He walked up, he had tight pants on and I looked at the pockets and there was no box and I was like, ‘Oh no.’” Hence, the expression on her face.

Her Body Language Was Conflicted

When Moynes actually puts the ring on her finger, Thurston’s body language is interesting. According to Brown, “Here, she's covering her midsection, which says she's protecting herself from the situation somehow. But then she has her arm out, so it's very conflicted.” Considering Thurston’s difficult road to get to this point (namely, her shocking breakup with Greg Grippo), those mixed feelings of excitement and nervousness make perfect sense.

The Embrace Looked A Little Practiced

If you thought this picture of Thurston and Moynes looked a little too perfect, you aren’t alone. According to Brown, their body language looks “rehearsed” in this photo, and Moynes is “ready to catch [Thurston].” After experiencing two full seasons of The Bachelorette (with three different leads), it’s fair to say that Moynes is used to the classic run-and-jump.

Regardless, knowing your fiancé will catch you definitely isn’t the worst way to feel post-proposal. It’s much better than the alternative, TBH.

Since The Proposal, They Appear To Have Fallen Even More Deeply In Love

Thurston and Moynes were interviewed about their engagement during ‘After The Final Rose,’ which was filmed two months after they got engaged. And the couple seemed to have grown stronger in the time away from the show.

Thurston’s body language, at least, seems to be more enthusiastic. “She’s grabbing on to him with both hands. He’s not getting away,” Brown explains. (The good news is that I don’t think he wants to.) Even during the difficult parts of their conversation when Thurston’s “leg is crossed away” from him, “she’s holding him tight.” Go Kake!

As long as these two keep holding each other tight, I’m predicting nothing but good things in their future.