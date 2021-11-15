Katie Is Shading Her Bachelorette Exes On IG For 12 Days Straight

Katie Thurston is getting into the holiday spirit in an unexpected way this year. On Nov. 12, the former Bachelorette star shared that she’d be kicking off the season with “12 Days of Messy,” aka she’ll be shading her Bachelorette exes on Instagram for 12 days straight. And I could not be more excited. In the words of Marie Kondo, I love mess.

It seems that Thurston — like everyone else on Nov. 12 — was feeling some sort of way after hearing Red (Taylor’s Version). When a fan DM-ed her to suggest, “label ur [sic] contestants as songs on Red,” she decided to go for it. And for her “12 Days Of Messy,” she plans to dedicate one song each from Taylor Swift’s re-released album to 12 of her Bachelorette exes.

For day one, she started off with a bang(er). Thurston posted Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” and dedicated the tune to her ex-fiancé, Blake Moynes. The couple announced their breakup on Oct. 25, explaining that they were “not compatible as life partners.” So staying firm in that decision makes sense — even if the song is undoubtedly shady.

Thurston later posted a clarification on her Stories — explaining that the ~mess~ was not meant to be taken seriously. “And while we are early into 12 days of messy, this is all in good fun and a celebration of @taylorswift. It’s only gonna get more chaotic,” she wrote, per Us Weekly.

So far, she’s been making good on that promise. On Nov. 13, she shared her next pick: Andrew Spencer. For him, she chose “Run,” one of Swift’s vault tracks with Ed Sheeran. And the lyrics were a little on the nose if you ask me. Swift sings, “...Piece of paper where I wrote / ‘I’ll wait for you.’” (ICYMI, Spencer left Thurston a note that literally said, “I’ll be waiting for you,” before exiting the show.)

For day three, Thurston took a lighter approach and decided to roast contestant Aaron Clancy for his bromance with James Bonsall. She dedicated Swift’s song, “Girl At Home,” to this duo. The lyrics, specifically, “Don’t look at me, you got a girl at home,” seem to be a reference to Clancy and Bonsall focusing their attention on each other rather than romancing the Bachelorette.

On the fourth day of messy, she addressed one of her season’s villains, Thomas Jacobs. Though they’ve since made amends (and Jacobs has since redeemed himself on Bachelor In Paradise), Thurston still poked some fun at their contentious relationship on her season by choosing Swift’s self-explanatory “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

No word yet on how Thurston’s exes are taking her messiness, but I doubt they’re too offended. It honestly seems like she has no ill will toward any of them (at least, so far). For now, I’m just waiting to see what song she chooses for Greg Grippo. Would “All Too Well” be all too real?