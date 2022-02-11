Once again, Kanye “Ye” West is airing out his feelings towards Pete Davidson. And spoiler alert: They’re not very positive. Ye’s latest jab at the Staten Island native comes in the form of song lyrics off his latest track with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys titled “City of Gods.” He raps, “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL (What?) When I pull up, it's dead on arrival,” Ye sings. He continues, "And if I let 'em have my wife, n****s should thank me ... With this Balenciaga and Balenci' boots and a new blue Yankee."

This comes a month after Ye’s last lyrical jab at the Saturday Night Live funnyman in the song “Eazy,” in which he rapped, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Pete was apparently unfazed by the “Eazy” diss, however, with a source revealing, “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama] is hilarious. He loves it.” Another source shared, “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden.”

That seems to be the case this time around as well, as TMZ shared via an anonymous source, "Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise."

Hopefully, this beef will be settled soon, for everyone’s sake.