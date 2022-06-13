2022 hasn’t been an easy year for Justin and Hailey Bieber. In March, Hailey suffered a mini-stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain. And three months later, Justin revealed he has been battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) after postponing three dates of his Justice World Tour. Despite the uncertainty that can come with a new diagnosis, a source revealed that Justin and Hailey’s health scares have shown the couple is a “great team.” As if you’d expect anything less from Mr. and Mrs. Bieber.

“Between Hailey's health scare earlier this year and now [Justin’s diagnosis], it's a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well," the source told People on June 11. "Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him. They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working," the insider added.

ICYMI, on June 10, Justin posted a video to Instagram to let fans know what was going on. In the clip, the “Baby” singer informed his followers that he has was diagnosed with RHS, a rare neurological disorder caused by the varicella-zoster virus (AKA the chicken pox virus), which can reactivate years after being dormant and spread to the facial nerves. As a result of his RHS, Justin currently has partial facial paralysis.

Although Justin is reportedly “very worried” about the side effects of RHS, the source added that according to Justin’s doctor, permanent issues are rare. "He was diagnosed early though and hoping he will be fully recovered in a few weeks," the source said.

Moments after Justin posted the video, Hailey showed her support by reposting it to her Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. “🥺 I love u baby,” the model captioned her post. So sweet.

Instagram/@Haileybieber

Back in March, Justin showed Hailey the same love and support after her health scare. “Life randomly throws you curveballs. We can’t really control much… Obviously, you guys know [or] most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife,” Justin told the crowd at his Denver concert on March 15. “It’s been really scary, but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands. And that’s a good thing,” he added about Hailey’s health.

While things may be scary for Justin and Hailey now, the couple has proven they can handle just about anything that comes their way.