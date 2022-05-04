It sounds like Justin and Hailey Bieber skipped their honeymoon phase in a major way. In an interview, released May 3, Justin revealed that he had an “emotional breakdown” after marrying Hailey in September 2018. (Um, is it too late now to say, “Sorry?”)

Speaking to Ebro Darden on The Ebro Show, Justin explained his relationship with his faith, tying the story back to his marriage. The “Peaches” singer explained, per E!, “It’s a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t.” Justin added, “It just kind of was a reflection of like, ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite, man.'”

Sound a little confusing? Justin explained, “You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, ‘Man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were.’ And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.” But Justin added that his faith has helped him navigate the difficult times. “[W]hen you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude. He is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we're going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves,” Justin said.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that the Biebers opened up about the difficulties of marriage. Back in 2019, Hailey told Vogue, “The thing is, marriage is very hard... It's really effing hard.” OK, so not exactly the most glowing review of married life.

And again in May 2020, Hailey spoke about how challenging their marriage was at the start. “But what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and bad decision that I made and everything that I was making myself feel guilty for [led] to me being married and me being a wife,” she explained in an interview on Hillsong Church’s YouTube, per Us Weekly. “But I think in the beginning, especially for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn’t done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it’s just A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we’ve done but it doesn’t have to define who we are, and it didn’t have to define me in my relationship.”

Although their marriage was a work in progress for some time (ahem, just like pretty much every relationship), it sounds like Justin and Hailey have found their footing as a married couple since then. As he explained to Ebro, “I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself.”