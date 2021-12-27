JoJo is engaged, and my childhood self is sobbing. The singer took to Instagram to make the big announcement on Dec. 25, and it’s safe to say JoJo’s engagement photos with Dexter Darden are everything. From adorable party pics to showing off a shiny diamond ring, the pics are a dream and JoJo’s caption emphasized her joy.

Make sure to get your tissues ready before scrolling through the pictures of JoJo and Dexter Darden’s engagement. In the caption of the adorable IG post where she made the announcement, JoJo wrote, “Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!”

The IG post included a slideshow of eight behind the scenes photos and videos taken the night of the proposal. In one video, JoJo shows off her decked out ring finger with an up-close look at the stunning diamond, while Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” blasts in the background. JoJo also shared a video of the setting of the engagement, which included a trail of roses and a table for dinner. I’m not crying, there’s just a massive engagement ring in my eye.

After the proposal, the newly engaged pair cuddled up on a chair and posed for a picture in front of a banner that said “She said yes,” and were surrounded by heart-shaped pink and gold balloons.

According to the post, the engagement took place on Dec. 20, AKA JoJo’s 31st birthday. The couple was on vacation in Puerto Rico when Darden popped the question. She also told fans that Darden, who stars in the new Saved By The Bell reboot, flew out JoJo’s mom, his own mom, and both of their best friends “to share in that incredible moment with us.”

In response to JoJo’s sweet post, Darden commented, “Thank you for being my forever,” with a ring and a heart emoji.

Congrats to the happy couple — it looks like they’re definitely going to make 2022 an extra special year.