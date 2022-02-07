Things are looking up for Bennifer! During a Dec. 2021 interview with Rolling Stone for their March 2022 cover, Jennifer Lopez predicted where she saw the relationship going, and apparently, they’re still very much in their honeymoon phase. Throughout the conversation, Lopez made it clear that she’s more than happy with Ben Affleck, referring to their reunion as a “second chance at real love.” That said, the Marry Me star doesn’t see things any ending anytime soon — or ever. And Lopez’s quote about Affleck and their relationship makes it clear that she doesn’t see things ending any time soon — or ever.

Part of the reason J.Lo is so hopeful for their future? She and Affleck are taking a different approach to the media this time. “I won't talk about [our relationship] a lot,” she (ironically) told the interviewer, and she’s definitely not planning on discussing how they rekindled things. “We've both grown. We're the same, and we're different. And that's what's nice,” she said simply.

That doesn’t mean she is any less thrilled about their romance. “Yeah … having a second chance at real love … yeah. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just — the game has changed.” (Um, does this mean we won’t be seeing a return of the pink diamond?)

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lopez also dished on where she saw their relationship going and shared that they don’t see a breakup in sight. “I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she said. Plus, she feels confident that their time apart was full of lessons for both of them.

“We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years,” Lopez added.

Well, there’s definitely something to be said for taking 17 years apart before finding your way back to each other.