Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette was — wait for it — one of the most dramatic seasons yet... so much so that we’re still feeling the aftershocks of that finale. ICYMI, Hannah finished her Bachelorette run with an engagement to Jed Wyatt, but it didn't last. As her season aired, rumors started about Jed’s girlfriend, Haley Stevens, whom he left back at home. (Rumors that Jed denied, BTW, claiming they were never actually in a relationship.) Still, one happy ending came out of this season. In February 2021, Hannah’s brother, Patrick, found love with Haley. And Jed’s reaction to Patrick and Haley’s engagement was just as awkward as you’d expect.

Patrick and Haley made their happy engagement announcement on Instagram on Dec. 19. She wrote alongside the photos, “12.18.21 ✨ I said YES to forever with my best friend!!✨…and it was perfect!💕 Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!” I know what you’re wondering, and no, Hannah has not publicly congratulated her brother and sister-in-law to be yet.

But Jed has not been as quiet. In a Dec. 19 Instagram Story, he responded to the engagement post, “Today, I’ve had multiple tabloids reaching out to me, wondering if I wanted to make a statement regarding, I guess, Haley posting or something about her getting engaged to Patrick. And I guess the only thing I have to state is more of a question... Does he know he’s engaged?”

OK, so initially Jed’s comment seems out of left field. I mean, Patrick is in Haley’s photos, kneeling on the ground to propose. How could he not know he’s engaged? But Jed’s joke is probably a reference to the drama that took over Hannah’s season.

At the time (and to this day, apparently), Jed denied Haley’s claim that they were dating during the show — despite the fact that they took a trip to the Bahamas together and Haley had reported screenshots of him reportedly saying “I love you” to her. During an August 2019 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, he claimed, “For me, if I was in a relationship, I would not have gone onto a dating show.” According to his account, Jed did not know he was in a relationship with Haley — and now he’s implying Patrick may be similarly confused. Who said throwing shade was simple?

Here’s hoping that the happy couple is enjoying their engagement — in spite of Jed’s comment.