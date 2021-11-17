If you were to ask Taylor Swift fans, Jake Gyllenhaal is not known for being a great boyfriend. Don’t believe me? Listen to Red (Taylor’s Version), watch All Too Well: The Short Film, and then get back to me. But Jake’s romantic relationship with Jeanne Cadieu tells a completely different story. Since they started to see each other in 2018, Jake and Jeanne have had a seemingly smooth and drama-free relationship. Sure, they’ve kept their connection pretty hush-hush (to this day, they still don’t follow each other on Instagram), and their relationship timeline is... sparse, but what we do know sheds a pretty flattering light on this duo.

Jake’s secrecy should not exactly come as a surprise. The actor is famously private about his personal life. In a 2017 interview with the Guardian, he spoke about the challenges of being in a public relationship. “I think when you’re in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized,” he said at the time. When pressed for details about his opinion of Swift’s music, he shut down the conversation by saying, “I would love to not talk about my personal life.”

So keeping his relationship with Jeanne on the DL is essentially Jake’s dream scenario.. and he might have been onto something. From the little that I know about it (seriously — they love privacy), Jake and Jeanne’s relationship seems like a perfect fit.

They Were First Spotted Together In July 2018 Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jake and Jeanne were first spotted together in the summer of 2018 while they were traveling around Europe, enjoying time in London and Greece. A few months later, a source spotted them together in Paris and told E! that they seemed really comfortable around each other. “They were smiling the whole time and looked very happy,” the insider explained. Cute!

Sources Confirmed Their Romance In December 2018 Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though Jake and Jeanne continued to keep their relationship quiet, sources eventually confirmed the romance — and acknowledged their 16-year age gap. “Jeanne is very mature for her age. She’s quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she’s a really great and well-rounded person,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious.”

They Were Reportedly Getting Serious In August 2019 Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images In August 2019, Page Six reported that Jake and Jeanne’s relationship had progressed into more serious territory. According to the outlet, over the summer, Jeanne met Jake’s family and took a trip with them to Martha’s Vineyard. Though they were still keeping their relationship private at this point, earlier that summer, Jeanne did go to the Spider-man: Far From Home premiere to support her beau. She posted an IG from the night, and in her caption, she added the hashtag, “#teammysterio.” (Jake plays the character of Mysterio in the movie.)

Jake Talked About Having Kids In 2020 Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During an interview with British Vogue in 2020, Jake opened up about the possibility of having children. When asked if he expected to have kids in the future, he answered, “Yes, of course, I do.” He explained, “I’m not someone who has ever existed in a space where I’ve really known what’s coming next. But you do have to be open to it. And there has been no other time in my life that I can safely say…” At that point, the actor trailed off, but he seemed to be alluding to his relationship with Jeanne. (At least, that’s the vibe the interviewer picked up on.)

They Made Their Red Carpet Debut In Sept. 2021 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Sept. 2021, Jake and Jeanne ~finally~ made their red carpet debut together. The couple attended the premiere of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter at the 2021 New York Film Festival. For the occasion, they walked the red carpet with Maggie and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard. (Talk about getting close with the fam!)

Admittedly, there is still very little we know about Jake and Jeanne, but it seems like their three-year relationship is only growing stronger and stronger. So maybe keeping things as private as possible is the way to go?