If you think about it, it makes a whole bunch of sense why you'd develop feelings for someone you work with: You spend so much time together! Between staff meetings, happy hours, and collaborating on projects each day, you really get to know someone. And develop a crush on them.

While falling for a colleague may seem only natural, says Dana Goren, head of human resources at HR tech company Hibob, "It is important to be cautious when entering this type of relationship." The first issue that might come up is your company's policy on romantic and sexual relationships between employees. Some companies straight-up ban any type of relationship. Other workplaces allow them, but there are guidelines in place about what kind of relationships and behaviors are and aren't OK. Make sure you read the fine print!

"You do not want to put your job in jeopardy," Goren warns. "So it is best to thoroughly review each policy, and [it] can even be helpful to talk to managers or HR team members if the policies are not clearly spelled out."

And more than the rules on the books, take the temperature of your office. In Goren's experience, offices with more millennials and Gen Z folks are bringing a fresh perspective to all things work-related, especially in corporate spaces. It's kind of like how "business casual" means you can get away with a chill dress with flats at one job or slacks and a crop top with nice sneakers at another. It really just depends, so be sure to read the room! If you see other couples open about their relationship at work, chances are it's going to be OK for you, too!