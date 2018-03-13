33 Adorable IG Captions For New Couples Announcing Their Relationship

When couples make their Insta debut, it’s not only the cutest but a monumental moment. They’ve decided to take the next step in their relationship and announce to all their friends and followers that they’re in love. If you feel the moment is right for you and your partner, you’ll need Instagram captions for new couples to make your announcement clear

Your Insta-worthy moment may happen organically where you’ve captured a super cute selfie together, and immediately want to fire up the app to post it. On the flip side, you could have a few snaps that you’ve saved on your phone, and feel like now is the time to share ‘em. Whatever the situation may be, you want to make sure you've got some cute couple captions ready to go.

Becoming “Instagram official” is a big deal. You’re deeming your relationship as grid-worthy, which may sound superficial but has a deeper meaning. It means you’re looking to the future, planning to make this last, and letting everyone know you’re boo’d up. That’s why you really need to put in the effort to make sure you get the right message across. By skipping out on some couple captions, it may just look like you’re posting a photo with your friend. Avoid the mix up. Say it loud and proud that you’ve got a cutie of your own with any of these Instagram captions for couples.

“Instagram, meet Alex. Alex, meet Instagram.”

“In case you were wondering, *this* is what couple goals looks like. #NotSorryAboutIt”

"All of me loves all of you." — John Legend, “All of Me”

“I guess the secret is out… 🤐💕🤐”

“Just hanging out with the person who makes me truly happy, NBD.”

“Here is the first of many embarrassing photos that I will immediately delete if we break up. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”

“Welp, I guess this means we’re one of those Instagram-official couples now. 💑”

“Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do.”

“Damn, we look good together. 😍😍😍”

“People of the Internet, check out my significant other… ain’t they cute?”

“Don’t worry, we’re better at being together than we are at taking selfies.”

“Whenever I’m alone with you, you make me feel like I am home again.” — The Cure, “Love Song”

“Introducing my ride-or-die, partner in crime, and true love. 🚴💀👮💕”

"The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, “The Best Is Yet To Come”

“Nothing to see here, just a couple of weirdos in love. 🙃💖😜”

“Not to brag, but ain’t we cute together?”

“Here’s the one I never knew I always wanted.”

“This one right here? Yeah, they're all mine. 👩‍❤️‍👩”

“And so it begins…”

“Sometimes what you’re looking for comes when you’re not looking.”

“Babe, I love you more than pizza. Well, pineapple pizza anyway.”

“When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.” — Giuseppe Verdi

“I used to think that posting couples pics on Insta was cheesy AF — then I met you. 🧀🧀🧀”

“Oh look, I’m wearing the smile they gave me.”

“Together is my new favorite place to be.”

“If you haven’t heard, I found someone who will say ‘yes’ to all my adventures.”

“This is just the once upon a time.”

“As you can tell, I swiped right.”

“I found someone who likes my puns berry much.”

“Get you a partner who knows exactly what you want to eat for dinner.”

“Warning: This is just the beginning of some super cute couple selfies to come.”

“Help! I get butterflies in my stomach whenever I look at this cutie.”

“I'm wonder struck, blushing all the way home.” — Taylor Swift, “Enchanted”

Now that you’re official on the ‘gram, you could even save these couple captions to use whenever. Just copy, paste, and post when you’ve got a cute photo you want to share. And let’s be honest, with you two, adorable moments are bound to happen a lot. Congrats!