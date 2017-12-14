35 Festive Instagram Captions For Your First Christmas Together As A Couple

Christmas is almost here, folks! Everything about this time of year is magical, from the weather, to the food, to the presents. The one thing that makes it even more special is having someone you love by your side — especially if it's your first Christmas together. There's nothing quite as exciting as bringing your SO home to meet your family, integrating them into your traditions, and of course, taking sweet pictures under the mistletoe, so keep these Instagram captions for your first Christmas together in your back pocket.

Of course, like all the important moments in life, you're probably going to want to immortalize this special "first" on social media. Instagram was basically created for Christmastime, when the world is extra sparkly, festive, and covered in twinkling lights. Once you've got your boo, your setting, and your puppy-dog eyes for each other, don't spend time overanalyzing what to caption your perfect holiday 'gram. Make it sweet, personal, and to-the-point. Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. It’s beginning to look a lot like (our first) Christmas.

2. 'Tis the season… for lovin’ you. ♥️🎄

3. This year we’ve been 51% nice and 49% naughty.

4. Merry elfin' Christmas, my love.⛄️

5. "We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be." 😚❄️

6. In the wise words of Mariah Carey: All I want for Christmas is you.

7. "Merry Christmas, you filthy animal." — Home Alone 2

8. “For it is plain, as anyone can see. We’re simply meant to be.” — The Nightmare Before Christmas

9. "Later on, we'll conspire, as we dream by the fire. To face unafraid, the plans that we've made, walking in a winter wonderland." ❄️♥️❄️♥️❄️

10. "It's not what's under the tree that matters; it's who's gathered around it." — Charlie Brown

11. “Nothin's under the tree, but I'm not blue cause I've got you, and baby you've got me. And this holiday we're gonna be OK. We ain't got much, but baby we've got us, and that's all we need.” — Ryan Stevenson

12. Baby, you had me at ho ho ho.

13. Meet me under the mistletoe. 😚

14. Christmas may still be coming, but I’ve already got the best present. 🎁♥️

15. While everyone else is dreaming of snow, I’m dreaming of many more holidays with you.

16. Not all treasure is silver and gold. Merry Christmas, my love.

17. The only gift I want this year is your presence 🎁.

18. We’re counting down the days until our first Christmas together.

19. “Christmas isn’t Christmas till it happens in your heart.”

20. If you need us between now and New Year’s, we’ll be under the mistletoe.

21. I love you because you know how to make this spirit bright.

22. Christmas came early.

23. The first of the rest of my Christmases with you. 🎄⛄️

24. Would you please be a DEER and take a Christmas sELFie with me?

25. Our first December to remember. 🎅🏼♥️🎄

26. It’s a wonderful life with you.

27. “You have such a pretty face, you should be on a Christmas card.” — Elf

28. Christmas is better with you.

29. Thanks to you, I get to avoid the ‘Why are you still single?’ question this Christmas.

30. Sweeter than hot cocoa. 😘

31. “Love, actually, is all around.” — Love Actually

32. Same time, next year?

33. The only person I’d share my blanket with.

34. Would matching Christmas onesies be overkill?

35. A sneak peek of our Christmas card, coming soon to a mailbox near you.

No matter how many holiday seasons you and your SO spend together, the first will always be a special memory, so don’t stress too much about finding the perfect caption. If the right romantic words don’t come to you, I got your back with plenty of holiday-inspired caption inspo. So just sit back, enjoy your time together, and make sure to bake those extra cookies for Santa.