How To Block Tinder Users So They Can't See Your Profile While Swiping

For a while after my ex and I broke up, I was paranoid about seeing his profile appear whenever I swiped on Tinder or Bumble. My fear was exacerbated by the fact that we met on Bumble, so there was no reason why he wouldn't go back on when he was single again. I never did see his profile (and he's dating someone now), but I still panicked every time I saw a guy who looked like him or who shared his name. I longed to know how to block someone on Tinder before matching with them, if only to spare me the paranoia of having my ex's face unexpectedly pop up on my screen when I was just trying to move TF on.

While it used to be the case that you could only interact with someone on Tinder once you actually matched with them, as of June 2021, the answer to the question of, “Can you block someone on Tinder before matching?,” is a resounding yes. Tinder now has a Block Contacts feature, which allows you to block your personal contacts from ever seeing you on the app.

“We may not be able to save you from awkward run-ins at the coffee shop, but we are giving you more control over your experience on Tinder,” Bernadette Morgan, Group Product Manager of Trust and Safety at Tinder, said in the brand’s press release. “We’re rolling out Block Contacts as an additional resource empowering members with peace of mind by helping create a worry-free space for them to spark new connections.” What’s great, too, is that everyone can access it, you can always update it, and because the app is connected to a phone number, the people you add to that list with that number won’t see you on Tinder. Cue the sighs of relief.

Upon offering the new feature, Tinder also released the results of a survey, which proved I’m not alone in wanting to make sure my ex never finds me on the app. Tinder found that more than 40% of respondents have come across an ex partner on a dating app, another 24% have seen a family member or colleague, and 10% have even come across their professor’s profile. Given the chance, 78% of those surveyed would prefer not to encounter people they know on Tinder, so it was clearly a desired change, and I’m grateful for it.

According to the app, users can “choose to upload and block the contacts they’d rather not see in the app, or input them manually. Whether those contacts already on Tinder or decide to download it later, they won’t pop up in your stack.”

And don’t worry — you can still unmatch with people on Tinder if you forget to input them as a contact you want to block (or if you encounter a user who deserves to be blocked). As a Tinder spokesperson explains to Elite Daily, "Unmatching on Tinder is straightforward and easy to do — just tap the shield in the top right corner of your screen when you're messaging the person you want to unmatch. We take the safety and privacy of our users seriously, and the person you unmatched will not be notified that you've done so."

According to Tinder's FAQ page, Unmatching is a permanent action, so if someone Unmatches you, your conversation with them will completely disappear, you won't be able to communicate with them ever again, and they won't come up while you are swiping.

Wondering how exactly to Unmatch with someone, whether it's that pesky ex or a new match who's harassing you, not taking no for an answer, being sexually explicit, or just irritating you? Simply go to your conversation with said person and click the flag on the top right hand side of the screen. You will see that you have the options to either "Report [NAME]" or "Unmatch." Click Unmatch.

It used to be that once you chose Unmatch, Tinder would ask you for the reason why you wanted to Unmatch with this person, but because of the new Block Contacts feature, you don’t have to supply a reason anymore. Done. Your match is Unmatched.

Of course, if someone on the app is harassing you, you can (and should!) report them. Reporting your match will notify Tinder that this person is really, really pissing you off, is acting inappropriately, spamming you, or sending improper messages. And if enough people Report someone, that person could be banned from not just Tinder, but any dating app they’re using. You should note that Reporting someone won't Unmatch them, so you will have to select Unmatch after you Report.

If you're like me and panicking about finding your ex on dating apps, you can be rest assured Tinder has your back.

