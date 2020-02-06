While some people like the idea of the update, they aren't entirely convinced that it will make a difference in user experience. Some pointed out that Tinder might mistakenly flag inoffensive messages, believing them to be offensive, and a few suggested that the issue of inappropriate behavior on dating apps can't be solved so simply.

"How does it know the difference between mutual flirting and one person being a creep?" former Tinder user Claire, 25, points out. "At some point, it's more the environment of the app that promotes harassment than anything else."

"It does make my experience better but, well... creeps are creeps, and they sure find a way to get back," says current user Akanksha, 20.

Former user Aftyn, 23, has seen this feature in action, and thinks it needs a little fine-tuning. "I think it's a great feature to deal with those initial offensive messages," she says, "[but] it can be off-base sometimes, so it still has a few kinks to work out, IMO."

Former user Tess, 24 (who met her current boyfriend on Tinder), says, "I think it's a good step in the right direction. Most young women I know have horror stories about aggressive or weird Tinder messages, and I'm hoping this feature helps the senders of those messages realize their approach to online dating needs to be much more respectful. The core issue, in my opinion, is one of consent: being on Tinder does not automatically translate to automatic consent to receiving sexual messages, which some users really, really don't get. I don't think Tinder's algorithm can fix that, but I am happy to see that the app is making changes in an effort to make users feel safer and perhaps more in control."