Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might be living out their version of happily ever after right now, but not everyone is excited about the punk-rock, blood-loving couple. Though Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, has mostly stayed quiet on Kravis’ relationship (except for that one ill-fated DM to Younes Benjima), that doesn’t mean they’re one big, happy family. Although both Disick and Barker went to Reign Disick’s baseball game on March 20, don’t expect them to start carpooling. According to sources, Disick feels a lot of anger towards Barker.

“[Disick] can’t stand being around him,” a source told Us Weekly on March 22, explaining that the baseball outing was a “rare occasion.” Apparently, Disick “despises” Barker, but does his best to deal for the sake of his kids. (Ahem, Kanye may want to take a few notes on successful co-parenting.)

The insider continued, “Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.” Still, don’t get it twisted: Disick’s adoration does not extend to his children’s future step-father. According to the source, Barker and Disick are “not on friendly terms.” They rarely spend time together, and when they do, it’s only “because the kids are around.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And yes, Disick’s attitude towards Barker is reportedly coming from some jealousy. Apparently, he still “wishes things were different” between him and Kardashian. “He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon,” the source claimed. “He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney.” (To be fair, Kourt is one of a kind.)

That’s not all. According to this insider, Disick is going to need some time “to fully accept Travis is the one for her.”

Although it sounds like Disick still has some lingering feelings for Kardashian, I’m hoping he’s able to move past them soon — preferably before the pop-punk wedding of the century.