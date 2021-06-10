Things got kinda awk in 2019.
Ever since they got together in the early 2000s, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language has been giving fans heart-eyes. As body language expert Traci Brown told Elite Daily, they’re almost “always in-step,” which “speaks to a relationship that’s really tight.”
Though the two rarely show PDA, the Cambridges express affection for each other in other ways. According to Brown, there is “parallelism in their body language that shows a true connection,” even without them touching.