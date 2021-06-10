Celebrity Couples
Kate and Will's body language has evolved over the last few years.

Here's How Will And Kate's Body Language Has Changed Over The Years

Things got kinda awk in 2019.

By Corinne Sullivan
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever since they got together in the early 2000s, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language has been giving fans heart-eyes. As body language expert Traci Brown told Elite Daily, they’re almost “always in-step,” which “speaks to a relationship that’s really tight.”

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Though the two rarely show PDA, the Cambridges express affection for each other in other ways. According to Brown, there is “parallelism in their body language that shows a true connection,” even without them touching.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

