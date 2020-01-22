Wait, So, How *Exactly* Do Birth Control Pills Work? 3 Doctors Explain

(Unfortunately, not the doctors from Grey's Anatomy, but we can dream.)
Whether you swear by the patch or love your IUD, you may already know what kind of birth control works best for your body. But knowing how birth control actually works is a whole other story.
According to Dr. Sherry Ross, women’s health expert and author of She-ology and She-ology, The She-quel, birth control pills contain different combinations of the hormones estrogen and progesterone. "The pill is meant to mimic your menstrual cycle while preventing ovulation," Dr. Ross tells Elite Daily. "There are many different brands, each varying in the types and doses of these two key hormones. Some people are more sensitive to one or both of these hormones exacerbating these side effects."
According to a 2015 study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, birth control pills or oral contraceptives are among the most popular form of contraceptives used by women and assigned female at birth (AFAB) people. Since there are so many different types of birth control pills, Dr. Ross notes that it's common to try different ones to see what works best for you and your body.
Of course, knowing just what they're doing to your body may help you make an informed decision, so here is how birth control pills actually work.