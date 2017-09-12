Halloween
Women come up with Halloween pickup lines.

These 25 Halloween Pickup Lines Are All Treats — No Tricks Required

"It may be Halloween, but I promise to never ghost you."

By Alison Segel
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

When online dating, you always want to differentiate yourself from the crowd. There’s a lot of competition out there, and you gotta set yourself apart from the pack. So when it comes to hitting up matches on Oct. 31, using Halloween pickup lines is a good way to make your potential new boo LOL... or at least scare them into a date with you. Because nothing says “be my boo” like a Halloween-themed pickup line, am I right?

Let's face it: Icebreakers on dating apps can get stale and boring. There are only so many times I can message someone saying, "Hiiiii [insert name here]," without wanting to punch myself in the face. Those conversations never end up going anywhere anyway. They lack pizazz. So if you have an opportunity to theme a message up, take it. And a Halloween-centric message is the perfect opportunity. Plus, that's what Halloween is for anyway: getting into costume, playing a part, doing a little role play, and maybe even getting a few treats out of it.

Here are some scary good Halloween pickup lines that are sure to get your match’s attention, because the last thing you want to be on a dating app is ordinary.

lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images
  • Happy Halloween. How would you like to be my boo? 👻
  • It may be Halloween, but I promise to never ghost you.
  • I can’t find a costume for Halloween. Can I go as your date?
  • Hey, pumpkin. I bet I can put a smile on your face.
  • I’m about to watch a scary movie — any chance you’re available to hold my hand?
  • I’d ask your favorite Halloween candy, but I doubt there’s anything sweeter than you.
  • I may be dressed as a vampire tonight, but I promise I don’t bite (unless you want me to...).
  • NGL... I’m feeling pretty bewitched by you. 🔮
  • I already have a feeling you’ll be haunting my dreams tonight.
  • You have my heart racing faster than a haunted house.
  • This may be a little (candy) corny, but you’re a real treat on the eyes.
  • I must have turned into a zombie, because you’re looking like a snack.
  • Well, hello there, gourd-geous.
SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images
  • How would you like to (pumpkin) spice things up tonight?
  • I’ve already got some wicked feelings brewing for you.
  • I’m not dressed up as a ghost tonight, but you’re still invited to get under my sheets.
  • If you’re looking for a gourd time, then you matched with the right ghoul.
  • I bet you look amazing in your Halloween costume (and I bet you look even better out of it 😉).
  • I don’t know what your trick is, but you’re definitely looking like a treat.
  • I can’t find my broomstick. Can I ride you instead?
  • I definitely wouldn’t mind if you decide to ring my doorbell tonight.
  • Are you a skeleton? Because I’m looking for a great bone tonight.
  • I may not be a ghost, but I bet you can get me to moan.
  • If you give me a treat, I’ll be happy to show you a trick.
  • Treat or treat, you look sweet, I’ll give you something good to eat.

When it comes to messaging on Halloween, why not get a little spooky? You might just end up matching with your boo.

This article was originally published on