These 25 Halloween Pickup Lines Are All Treats — No Tricks Required

When online dating, you always want to differentiate yourself from the crowd. There’s a lot of competition out there, and you gotta set yourself apart from the pack. So when it comes to hitting up matches on Oct. 31, using Halloween pickup lines is a good way to make your potential new boo LOL... or at least scare them into a date with you. Because nothing says “be my boo” like a Halloween-themed pickup line, am I right?

Let's face it: Icebreakers on dating apps can get stale and boring. There are only so many times I can message someone saying, "Hiiiii [insert name here]," without wanting to punch myself in the face. Those conversations never end up going anywhere anyway. They lack pizazz. So if you have an opportunity to theme a message up, take it. And a Halloween-centric message is the perfect opportunity. Plus, that's what Halloween is for anyway: getting into costume, playing a part, doing a little role play, and maybe even getting a few treats out of it.

Here are some scary good Halloween pickup lines that are sure to get your match’s attention, because the last thing you want to be on a dating app is ordinary.

lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images

Happy Halloween. How would you like to be my boo? 👻

It may be Halloween, but I promise to never ghost you.

I can’t find a costume for Halloween. Can I go as your date?

Hey, pumpkin. I bet I can put a smile on your face.

I’m about to watch a scary movie — any chance you’re available to hold my hand?

I’d ask your favorite Halloween candy, but I doubt there’s anything sweeter than you.

I may be dressed as a vampire tonight, but I promise I don’t bite (unless you want me to...).

NGL... I’m feeling pretty bewitched by you. 🔮

I already have a feeling you’ll be haunting my dreams tonight.

You have my heart racing faster than a haunted house.

This may be a little (candy) corny, but you’re a real treat on the eyes.

I must have turned into a zombie, because you’re looking like a snack.

Well, hello there, gourd-geous.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

How would you like to (pumpkin) spice things up tonight?

I’ve already got some wicked feelings brewing for you.

I’m not dressed up as a ghost tonight, but you’re still invited to get under my sheets.

If you’re looking for a gourd time, then you matched with the right ghoul.

I bet you look amazing in your Halloween costume (and I bet you look even better out of it 😉).

I don’t know what your trick is, but you’re definitely looking like a treat.

I can’t find my broomstick. Can I ride you instead?

I definitely wouldn’t mind if you decide to ring my doorbell tonight.

Are you a skeleton? Because I’m looking for a great bone tonight.

I may not be a ghost, but I bet you can get me to moan.

If you give me a treat, I’ll be happy to show you a trick.

Treat or treat, you look sweet, I’ll give you something good to eat.

When it comes to messaging on Halloween, why not get a little spooky? You might just end up matching with your boo.