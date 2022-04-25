Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship was definitely not on my 2021 bingo card. Or my 2022 bingo card for that matter. And I know I’m not the only one. Their relationship has confounded many across the Twitterverse.

Don’t get me wrong; I like Pete. He’s funny and generally seems like an all-around nice guy. But then again, I’m not a billionaire sex symbol like Kim Kardashian. Kim is known for dating athletes and rappers. Lanky, tattooed comedians? Not so much. Could it be her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s influence? Kourtney is happily betrothed (or soon to be anyway) to her love, lanky, tattooed drummer Travis Barker. Or could Kim’s change in tastes be due to Pete’s rumored BDE? Or maybe Kim is just in love and doesn’t have a type. Either way, the only way I know how to process such information is to find all the memes about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson so I can endlessly giggle.

The group camaraderie that surrounds our collective disbelief makes me feel all kinds of warm and fuzzy inside (in a good way, not the yeast infection way). Here are 16 memes that sum up the internet’s feelings about Kim and Pete’s relationship. Enjoy, my friends.

So would that make Pete a potential step-dad to the future king of England?

How do you explain the unexplainable? You can’t.

Something tells me he loves every minute of it.

Can’t wait for Kim to create the Balenciaga version of this.

Trauma-based comedy. Love to see the healing in humor.

Yes, pretty much. People who are attracted to women may be wondering how they can be more like Pete.

I think he moved out of his mother’s house, but @SteveRogers1943 has a point.

Ah yes, the original odd couple, Roger and Jessica Rabbit. A bombshell and goofball in love? If it worked for the Rabbits maybe it can work for Kim and Pete, too.

Personally, I keep picturing Pete’s Saturday Night Live character Chad walking aimlessly around the house.

I think Pete is technically just king of Staten Island.

I didn’t know I wanted to see this, but I guess I do.

You know what they say: the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

Um... we all saw right through that.

Kim was feeling left out. I can’t say I blame her.

Pete’s always there when you need him. What a sweetheart.

Pete met his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, on the set of SNL, and rumor has it he met one of his ex-girlfriends, Phoebe Dynevor, at an SNL after-party, too.

Kim and Pete, I would have never seen it coming in a million years, but now that we’re here, I love this journey for the two of you.