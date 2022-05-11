Turns out, some people take the phrase “May the force be with you” verrry seriously. On May 4 (ahem, “May the Fourth”), Frankie Grande married actor Hale Leon in a Star Wars-themed wedding ceremony at Frankie’s family home in Florida. Talk about the stars aligning.

The couple first got engaged in June 2021, but kept their wedding plans quiet in favor of an ultra private ceremony. Frankie and Hale have been together since 2019 when they met at Oil Can Harry's, a line-dancing bar in LA, and experienced “love at first dance,” per People. With such a romantic and quirky start, it’s no wonder their wedding followed suit.

Frankie and Hale shared their exciting cosmic update on Instagram on May 10, posting a joint announcement. The couple wrote, “Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande‼️🤵🏼❤️🤵🏻‍♂️ Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise! 🎉😝 Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy.”

The details didn’t stop there, either. Apparently, the ceremony was extremely private — as in, only the couple’s immediate families were there. Frankie’s mom even acted as the wedding officiant. Just because the guest list was small doesn’t mean the couple didn’t go all out, though. The grooms wore custom tuxedos from Dolce & Gabbana, and they had plenty of Star Wars memorabilia to drive home their “galactic” theme.

Instagram/@frankiegrande

And they’re not done celebrating yet. “And this is only the beginning of the celebrations as we are having a Wedding Ball with all our friends in the upcoming months,” Frankie added. (Not to mention, the couple took a mini honeymoon to ~space~ following their ceremony.)

In his IG caption, Frankie gushed about his new husband, “I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband.” So sweet!

Ariana Grande also took to IG to celebrate her brother’s wedding. “Two very incredible and cosmically destined souls,” she wrote of Frankie and Hale. “I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games.” She added a special note to Hale, “Thank you for loving him the way that you do. It’s all I’ve ever wanted for him.”

So happy for the grooms and the Grande fam!