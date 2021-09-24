In a Sept. 24 statement, Elon Musk confirmed he and Grimes split up — at least, I think they did. Their breakup statement was as confusing as the pronunciation of their baby X Æ A-Xii’s name. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six, adding that they’ll still co-parent “Baby X.” So, they’re… taking a break? Going long-distance? Breaking up but clarifying they’re still very, very close friends?

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in L.A.,” Musk explained. Right now, however, they’re all still together: “She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes and Musk have been dating since 2018. Their first child, X, was born in May 2020. In a March 2020 Rolling Stone profile, Grimes described her choice to have a baby as “a pretty crazy sacrifice” of “power.” But Musk’s presence made the decision easier. “I do actually just really love my boyfriend, so I was like, ‘You know, sure,’” she said.

They’ve had their ups and downs, though. Musk has garnered a lot of criticism for a litany of offenses, including spreading false information about the COVID-19 pandemic, hoarding wealth while reportedly paying relatively little in taxes, and, as CEO of Tesla, reportedly violating air-quality regulations. Grimes has frequently tried and struggled to defend him, and even conceded he’s “been very immature at points” in an April 2021 TikTok comment.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

They’ve also publicly sparred on Twitter: After Grimes gave birth in 2020, Musk corrected her tweet, prompting her to reply, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven.” Later that year, in July 2020, Musk proclaimed that “pronouns suck,” and Grimes quickly commented, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart.”

In May 2020, an Us Weekly insider said that the couple had been “on and off” while Grimes was pregnant. “Through it all though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship,” the source said. “Regardless of what happens to them romantically, Elon plans to be a father figure and be involved in the life of his child.”

So maybe, not much has changed. Grimes and Musk seem to be on positive terms, they’ll still be co-parenting, and their romance might have fizzled out. My question is, does this make Grimes a SpaceEx?