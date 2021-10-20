Most of Kourtney Kardashian’s inner circle celebrated her Oct. 17 engagement to Travis Barker, but Scott Disick may have felt differently. “The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on Oct. 20.

After Kardashian and Disick’s split in 2015, they maintained a close relationship as co-parents to their kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. But once Barker entered the picture in January, the dynamic may have changed. “He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times,” the Us Weekly source claimed. “It’s fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids.”

True Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know how much Disick cares about maintaining tight ties with the family, particularly after he lost his parents in 2013 and 2014. His fear of losing touch with the Kardashians was heavily explored in the show’s final season, Season 20, which aired from March to June.

“I know that we are Scott's only family and that he feels insecure about not being able to spend time with the whole family now that the show's ending," Kardashian said during a Season 20 confessional, later adding, “I think he wants to make sure that we're all going to see each other when we're not filming, and I want to make sure that he knows we will always be in each others' lives.”

While there's no single right way to handle an ex moving on, Kardashian was extremely supportive of Disick’s past relationships. Remember when she literally went on multiple vacations with him and Sofia Richie? “Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source claimed to Us Weekly after the trio traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2018. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

As of now, Kardashian and Barker are reportedly “on cloud nine,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly following their engagement. And hey, just a friendly reminder — she deserves to feel that way.