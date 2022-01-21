Prince William has officially made one point clear: He’s done changing diapers. While questions continue to arise regarding whether or not the royal family will expand their brood, Prince William addressed the conversation with a joke — though given the couple’s history, his humor is likely lined in truth.

On Jan. 20, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton embarked on a short visit to the rural area of Lancashire to meet with healthcare workers at Clitheroe Community Hospital, according to PEOPLE. It was a loving moment to show their support of those impacted by the pandemic, and to honor the staff for their bravery and persistence.

It was there that the royal pair met Trudi and Alastair Barrie, a couple who kindly let Middleton hold their baby girl for a photo opp. And the moment was too cute to just let slide. As expected, the crowd oohed and ahhed, to which Prince William clapped back, “​​Don't give my wife any more ideas!"

We get it, Prince William, but who could resist another beautiful addition to the royal bunch? You can’t banish us for just asking!

This isn’t the first time the couple has addressed the conversation of more children, however. Back in January of 2020, Middleton told a royal onlooker, “I don’t think William wants any more.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emphasis on William, because according to an US Weekly source, having four children was reportedly always part of Middleton’s plan. In February of 2021, the source told the publication, “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

However, some fans theorize she’s happy with her current trio. In January 2020, she was spotted wearing a necklace featuring the initials of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While it’s clear Prince William has had enough of the goo-goo-ga-ga, Kate’s heart may or may not still be baby-inclined. But hey, after the disastrous two years we’ve had, a new royal baby would be a burst of happiness we could all enjoy.