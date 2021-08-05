Diddy Is Reportedly Dating Yung Miami From City Girls

Love is in the air! (Maybe.) Recent reports about a romance between Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Caresha Brownlee, aka Yung Miami from City Girls, have been circulating since June 3. Not only has the duo has been spotted getting ~comfortable~ together on more than one occasion, but a source told Page Six the two are completely compatible. In other words, fans are convinced that hip hop has a new golden couple.

In June 2021, Diddy and Yung Miami were photographed holding hands at Quality Control CEO’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ 40th birthday party in Atlanta, Georgia, and both of them posted the picture on IG. (Diddy’s post was later deleted as he cleared out his social media to announce “The Love Era.”) Although neither confirmed the relationship at the time, Yung Miami did leave a telling comment on Diddy’s post: a heart face and fire emoji, per Distractify.

Later, on Aug. 3, Yung Miami posted a video to her Instagram Stories of her casually lounging on Diddy’s lap, sipping on tequila. (Cue everyone freaking out.) Although there is still no official confirmation of a romance between them, the duo definitely looked relaxed in each other’s company in the video.

Diddy and Yung Miami have not commented on the status of their relationship yet, but in an Aug. 4 report, a source told Page Six that the two of them dating makes perfect sense. “Sean is known for dating young beautiful women and the City Girls mantra is to only date men with money or it is just a waste of your time,” the insider explained. (In one of City Girls’ most popular songs, “Act Up,” the lyrics literally read: “Oh, you like big butts, well I like big bucks.”)

“Caresha has her own money, but she wants someone to ‘match her fly’ and treat her to the lifestyle that she has become accustomed to,” the source added. “So a boss like Diddy is a perfect fit.”

OK, so I’m pretty much convinced these two are A Thing, but until we hear from Diddy and Yung Miami directly, this potential romance is only a rumor. Still, it’s hard not to read into Diddy entering “The Love Era” on Aug. 3... the same day Yung Miami posted their cuddly moment on IG.