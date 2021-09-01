Demi Once Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DMs With This Cringey Pickup Line

No one knows how to shoot their shot quite like Demi Lovato. The pop star is rarely afraid to pursue whomever they have their eye on — but as Demi Lovato’s quote about sliding in Emily Hampshire’s DMs revealed, those risks don’t always pay off. During the Sept. 1 episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, Lovato was joined by the Schitt’s Creek star, and the two joked about Lovato’s (apparently ill-fated) attempt to woo her.

“You said, ‘Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,’” Hampshire recounted during the episode. “And then you said below it, ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.’” According to Hampshire, Lovato suggested they could become the next Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor... which is awk, considering Taylor is over 30 years Paulson’s senior, whereas Hampshire is only a decade older than Lovato. “I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be,” Hampshire joked.

The DM may not have led to a date, but it apparently led to a great friendship. After agreeing their line about Paulson and Taylor wasn’t the “smoothest,” Lovato said, “I was like, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ And I made a really good friend. You’re a dope friend, and I’m happy we became friends.” Love this journey for them.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like Lovato, Hampshire’s last serious relationship ended with a broken engagement, which is something that bonded the two stars. Hampshire was previously engaged to musician Teddy Geiger, but the two ended up calling off their engagement in July 2019. “I went through a difficult breakup, and it kind of forced me to really go to therapy and look at myself because I was all about the other person,” Hampshire explained to Lovato during the episode. “Everything was about me not having any needs and any self-worth, and now that I’ve finally gotten to that — after lots of expensive, expensive therapy — I love me so much and doing what I want to do that I’m scared to get into a relationship.” Luckily, it seems like she can count on Lovato’s support.

This isn’t the first time Hampshire has befriended a potential date. Back in 2015, following her divorce from Matt Smith after nearly a decade of marriage, Hampshire went on her first-ever Tinder date, which... didn’t exactly go well. “I was freshly divorced and probably not ready to put myself out there. Tinder had just come out, so I started swiping,” she recounted to Us Weekly in July 2021. The night ended with her in tears, but fortunately, she had an understanding date. “My first-ever Tinder date, Ari, is still my dear friend,” said. “I lost my dignity. I also got a sinus infection from crying that hard. But I got a friend.”

Lovato and Hampshire may not have had a romantic connection, either, but I’m just glad they got a friendship (and a few laughs) out of Lovato’s DM slide.