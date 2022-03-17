Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia’s relationship did not end on the best of terms — and that’s putting things lightly. When Echard and Recchia said goodbye in Iceland, she was completely devastated and seemed to be in disbelief. But in the four months since filming ended, those feelings have long cooled. During the Bachelor live finale on March 15, Echard and Recchia spoke again for the first time since their goodbye, and she did not hold back — even questioning Echard’s motives in saying, “I love you.” Apparently, her words took him by surprise. On March 16, Echard explained that he was “hurt” by Recchia’s comments during “After The Final Rose.”

ICYMI, Recchia asked Echard, “Did you tell me that you were in love with me because you wanted to sleep with me?" during their time in the hot seat. Although he said no, and that he “really did believe [he] felt those feelings,” Recchia wasn’t buying it. “I don’t believe you,” she told him. Their conversation ended there — but that doesn’t mean that Echard is completely OK with what went down.

During a March 16 interview with Us Weekly, Echard explained his reaction to Recchia’s blunt question. “I was shocked that she said that, and it hurt that that’s a question that she seriously is considering,” he explained. But he recognized that there was nothing else he could do in that moment. “I don’t want to take that away from her. … I said, ‘No.’ And she said, ‘Well, I don’t believe it.’ There’s nothing more I could say besides, ‘OK,’ at that point.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“If you don’t believe me, you don’t believe me. And I don’t think there’s anything I can say to convince you,” Echard added. But he would be willing to talk things out with Recchia in the future.

“If there’s one day down the road that she wants to have a candid conversation and talk more in-depth about the entire thing, I would certainly give that to her. I think I do owe it to both of them — if they would like to — but if they don’t want to hear anything else come out of my mouth, they shouldn’t feel that they need to give me that ability to explain myself,” he said. Is that self-awareness I’m hearing?

Although I’m pretty sure that Recchia won’t take Echard up on his offer, at least it’s out there!