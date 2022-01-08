A celebrity breakup is always tough, especially when fans really supported the couple. Look no further than when TikTokers Chris Olsen and Ian Paget announced their split on Friday, Jan. 7. After two years of dating, the duo decided to go their separate ways to continue to grow as individuals. Followers of Olsen and Paget grew to love their relationship on TikTok, as the pair created comedy videos together and participated in the latest TikTok challenges. Their relationship garnered so much attention, they even started a joint YouTube channel to give followers a deeper look at their lives. So yeah, these tweets about TikTok stars Chris Olsen and Ian Paget’s breakup will put you in your feels.

Olsen and Paget first began dating in 2019 after meeting through a mutual friend, and then became official after two months of dating. However, it wasn’t until March 2020 that the couple made their TikTok debut with the app’s plank challenge. And they just continued to have heartfelt and funny videos that earned their content millions of views.

In a statement to E!, Paget explained their relationship had ended, but it marks the beginning of a new journey together. “The past couple of weeks have been difficult for Chris and me, but ultimately, he's my best friend and always will be," Paget told E!. “While we're not boyfriends anymore, we're excited to explore our new relationship moving forward. We thank everyone for their continued love and support, in a way, this is just the beginning.”

Olsen agreed in his own statement, confirming the duo wants to remain close friends despite the breakup. “I'll always have so much love for Ian,” he told E!. “We've been through an incredible amount together, and we'll always be connected in a beautiful way. While we're going to take some time apart and grow as individuals — this isn't the end of our time together, but a shift. I can't wait to keep cheering him on.”

On Jan. 7, Olsen addressed questioning fans with a direct TikTok video confirming he and Paget had broken up. The confirmation sent fans to Twitter to share their reaction to the sad update.

It’s clear that their relationship touched a lot of people. And although this marks the end of their romance, let’s see what Olsen and Paget have planned on their individual journeys.