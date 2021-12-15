Dance Mom’s Chloé Lukasiak is all grown up and already in love! The 20-year-old celebrated her first anniversary with Brooklinn Khoury, a pro skater, in November 2021. Although Lukasiak has been sharing glimpses of her relationship on Instagram and TikTok for months now, she’s kept the details of their romance pretty quiet... until now. On Dec. 14, Lukasiak shared a 1-year anniversary Instagram with Khoury, and her caption was so touching.

A little background: Lukasiak and Khoury met in October 2020 and were dating by November. But it hasn’t been an easy past year. On Nov. 3, 2020, Khoury was attacked by a dog and lost her top lip and parts of her nose. Although the anniversary of the incident may have stirred up feelings of stress and sadness, Lukasiak tried to make the day as special as possible, organizing a beachside picnic for her girlfriend. It was seriously sweet. Still, it seems like that’s only the cherry on top of this couple’s loving relationship.

Whether they’re doing a couples costume for Halloween (Harry Potter and Dobby, obvi) or Khoury is teaching Lukasiak how to skateboard, this couple’s love is always shining through. And Lukasiak’s anniversary Instagram is the latest example. In her caption, she gushed, “Our one year was last month. Every single day with you is a beautiful adventure and I am so, so grateful for that one random afternoon in October.”

Lukasiak continued, “You are a walking, vibrant ray of sunshine and you light up the whole world. I will never get enough of watching you skate, hearing your laugh, and listening to your stories of all the interactions you had that day and how happy they made you. You make me the happiest. I love you.” Chills!

Lukasiak wasn’t the only one with a sweet caption though. Khoury also took the time to show her girlfriend love on the gram. “November was our one year. This year because of you has been, by far, the greatest year of my life,” she wrote on Dec. 7. “I will always love the way you get excited about the smell of Barnes and [N]oble, or the way you scream when you get excited about a movie, or how you always have fresh cookies on the stove, and you not being able to resist [Cold Stone].”

Khoury continued, “You have taught me patience, you have shown me so so so much love, kindness, and compassion, and so much more. I will forever treasure the love we have for each other. I love you.” (Anyone else tearing up?)

Lukasiak and Khoury may have only been together for a year, but they’re already well on their to becoming one of my favorite celebrity couples. At the very least, I need to give them some kudos for these downright poetic captions.