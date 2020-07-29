Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline's Astrological Compatibility Was Stressful

It rarely happens, but once in a while, on-screen love interests become IRL lovers, and it's a beautiful thing. Outer Banks actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are one of those rare couples who discovered they have chemistry both on screen and off. After months of relationship rumors, Stokes confirmed their status as a couple in June 2020. For a while there, they were looking pretty loved up. But in November 2021, a source claimed to People that the stars had split months earlier. Given Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's astrological compatibility, that’s unfortunately not shocking. Like Pogues and Kooks, these two zodiac signs are often too different to find common ground.

Stokes was born on Sept. 16, which makes him a straight-laced Virgo. Cline's birthday falls on Dec. 21, making her a free-spirited Sagittarius. Sadly, a Virgo-Sag pairing is usually as tense as a Kook party crashed by Pogues. Virgos tend to be organized, meticulous individuals who never go back on their word, while Sags are optimistic adventurers who are always late to the party. And while both signs are talkative, restless, and known for their passion, they're usually too emotionally detached to make themselves vulnerable to anyone, much less each other. Astrology isn't everything, but Virgo-Sagittarius relationships can definitely present a challenge.

Virgos tend to be hard workers and high achievers, because why settle when you can thrive? When asked by Nylon in May 2020 about taking on the challenging lead role in Outer Banks, Stokes said he was eager to rise to the occasion. "I'm big on challenges throughout life," he said, "so this one for me was sort of like another box to check off crazy daunting tasks that I wanted to not just do, but do justice to." These goal-oriented folks are always striving for greatness, and they push those around them to be better, too. As Stokes told VMan in May 2020, "I want to be remembered as somebody that's been open about their struggles and be a true beacon of somebody who's worked hard."

Though they're not big on discussing feelings, Virgos consider open and honest communication an essential part of relationships. For those born under Virgo, trust > everything, and just like his Outer Banks character John B, Stokes considers himself a true blue partner. As the actor told Glamour in April 2020, "I think the best way to go into a relationship is to define things based on trust and communication." Virgos aren't interested in superficial flings — they're looking for soulful connections. "I'm really, really attracted to intellect. Any mental thing. Physicality sort of becomes a secondary thing for me," he told Glamour. A total Virgo vibe.

Unlike Virgos, who you could depend on for just about anything, Sagittarians aren't the most trustworthy of people. They can't help it — they're easily distracted and too impulsive to always keep their word. As Cline confessed to Vogue UK in May 2020, "I'm not great with my phone. I can put it somewhere and forget about it for a few hours." Rather than sticking to a plan, Sags prefer to follow their whims. When asked about her journey to stardom by Schön! in May 2020, Cline said, "I ended up dropping out [of college], packing my car up, and leaving for L.A. It was one of those moments where it felt like there was absolutely no going back. It was terrifying and also the most exciting."

Sags do what they want when they want, and they don't let pesky things like inhibitions hold them back. While chatting with Vogue Australia in May 2020, Cline told the story of how she broke the ice when she first met fellow Outer Banks cast member Austin North. "...I just farted in front of him," she said. Bubbly Sags love to make people laugh, and they make it their mission to improve the world around them. As Cline told V in May 2020. "Whatever I want to do, I want to make a difference. Whether it be to five people or five thousand people, I want to try and make a difference." Spoken like a true Sag queen.

Despite their many differences, Virgos and Sags do have qualities in common. Both are relentlessly determined individuals and born altruists who can engage in conversations for hours. And if these two unemotional signs can find a way to open their hearts, then who knows? Maybe they’ll find their way back together. But for now, it looks like the stars were right about this one: Stokes and Cline just weren’t meant to be.