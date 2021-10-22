Chase And Madelyn's Body Language Foreshadowed Those Breakup Rumors
Sarah and John B forever?
On Sept. 30, when TMZ posted a video that appeared to show Madelyn Cline dancing with 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler, rumors surfaced that she and Chase Stokes had broken up. These rumors shocked Outer Banks fans everywhere. Cline and Stokes first sparked dating rumors in April 2020 and went public with their romance two months later, mirroring the characters they play on the beloved Netflix series. But even though their romance appears to be one for the books, fans are now wondering if this beloved couple is still together. Elite Daily asked a body language expert to examine some photos of Cline and Stokes taken throughout their relationship and offer insight.
According to Patti Wood, author of SNAP: Making The Most Of First Impressions, Body Language, And Charisma, the pair’s body language has been a little bit off in recent photos. After analyzing some of their most romantic pictures together, Wood suggested Cline and Stokes’ relationship has had ups and downs, just like any other couple. While she couldn’t predict their current relationship status, her insights were totally fascinating. They shed light on how Cline and Stokes might feel about each other off-screen.
OBX fans, get ready to all the feelings.
Tell me this isn’t the end for Cline and Stokes? Hopefully, their on-screen chemistry as Sarah and John B will never fade.