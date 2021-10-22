On Sept. 30, when TMZ posted a video that appeared to show Madelyn Cline dancing with 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler, rumors surfaced that she and Chase Stokes had broken up. These rumors shocked Outer Banks fans everywhere. Cline and Stokes first sparked dating rumors in April 2020 and went public with their romance two months later, mirroring the characters they play on the beloved Netflix series. But even though their romance appears to be one for the books, fans are now wondering if this beloved couple is still together. Elite Daily asked a body language expert to examine some photos of Cline and Stokes taken throughout their relationship and offer insight.

According to Patti Wood, author of SNAP: Making The Most Of First Impressions, Body Language, And Charisma, the pair’s body language has been a little bit off in recent photos. After analyzing some of their most romantic pictures together, Wood suggested Cline and Stokes’ relationship has had ups and downs, just like any other couple. While she couldn’t predict their current relationship status, her insights were totally fascinating. They shed light on how Cline and Stokes might feel about each other off-screen.

February 2021 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images In February 2020, Cline and Stokes attended Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This” premiere. According to Wood, they looked kind of uncomfortable together. His fingers were “carefully and cautiously touching” his girlfriend rather than “holding” her — and even though he “looked satisfied with what was going on,” per Wood, her body looked as if it was telling a different story. “It’s more about, ‘I want to be seen in this picture with him. I don’t want to be seen as a couple,’” Wood shared, referring to her spot at the end of the line, closest to the camera. “[The distance between them is] interesting. She’s holding her heart away from him ... and it’s all about looking good with him.” But posing on a red carpet can’t be the most natural feeling in the world, even for stars like Cline and Stokes — so it’s tough to read too far into this.

April 2021 Stokes and Cline put their love on display with this adorable pic. The Stranger Things star captioned it, “Hey Siri, play ‘The Wand,’ by The Flaming Lips.” If anything, this picture shows just how much love they have for another. “This is a really seductive sweet photo,” Wood said about the “sexy” snap. “What I specifically like is how smushed and overlapping their noses are. That shows a lot of safety, like they feel safe enough to be that playful.” Woods also pointed out how comfortable they’ve gotten with one another. They’ve “gotten to that part of the relationship where you’re like little kids and you’re playing, but you’re also playing sexually,” she said. “It’s very intimate.”

May 2021 Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who can forget the time Cline and Stokes shared a kiss backstage at the 2021 MTV Movie and & TV Awards?! Their intimate moment was forever immortalized in the hearts of fans. But even though they gave us major Sarah and John B vibes, Wood wonders if their cute moment was as authentic as it seemed. “What’s really noticeable is how tense their mouths are and how they don’t press into each other,” she said. “His hand on her neck is just resting there. He’s not embracing her with his hand. I don’t know, there’s something about that that seems odd or awkward.” Wood liked that Cline was stretching toward Stokes, but pointed out that their body language would look more positive if he was leaning forward, too. His posture is “more straight up and down,” she explained. “Not even his neck is stretched down towards her, so she’s the one making the effort in this photo to show [themselves] as a couple.”

June 2021 Stokes shared a sweet picture of him and Cline taking a mirror selfie together in New York City. His near-kiss and her show-stopping gaze are tough to ignore, but Wood sees something else: effort. “It’s very posed,” Wood explained. “If you look at him from the waist down, he’s got his hands in his pockets [like], I’m cool, I’m debonair, but I’m not reaching for her.” Wood also thought Cline might not have felt so relaxed while taking this shot. “If you look at her arm placement, she’s reaching away from him rather than back toward him or even resting back in line with him ... She’s not leaning back with the lower part of her body.” It’s almost as if “she’s holding a bit of herself sexually away from him.” Although their photo seemed a bit rehearsed, Wood still called the picture “sexy” because of their romantic pose. “You know what’s sexy?” she asked. “The pose part. The pose part for him is the whispering in her ear. But that’s more like, ‘I’m posing seductively’ rather than, ‘I’m feeling seductive or drawn towards her.’”

Tell me this isn’t the end for Cline and Stokes? Hopefully, their on-screen chemistry as Sarah and John B will never fade.