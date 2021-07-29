Some would say that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are among the music industry’s most unlikely celebrity pairings. But their cross-genre romance got even sweeter when, on July 27, during a CMA Summer Jam performance in Nashville, Tennessee, Shelton introduced his new wife with a new name: Gwen Stefani Shelton.

Stefani, 51, surprised fans when she joined her husband on stage for their duet, “Happy Anywhere.” Shelton, 45, continued playing his guitar as he announced — puppy love practically oozing from his pores — “Gwen Stefani Shelton, everybody!”

While the singers officially tied the knot on July 3, 2021, the two first met in 2014 as coaches on The Voice, and their romance has been heating up ever since. In 2015, they each finalized divorces — Stefani from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from Miranda Lambert — and made their relationship official to the public later that same year.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Their wedding, which took place in a backyard chapel on Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, was a country-western dream. The couple was reportedly surrounded by an “intimate group of 40 of their close friends and family members, including Stefani's sons (with ex Rossdale), Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, [7,] and longtime pal Carson Daly, who officiated,” per People.

The couple is reportedly foregoing a traditional honeymoon trip right now as they dive back into their busy work schedules. After over a year of pandemic-related cancelations, Stefani is reportedly working on her fifth solo studio album and preparing for the return of her Las Vegas residency, which picks back up in the fall. Meanwhile, Shelton is prepping for his Friends and Heroes Tour, which kicks off in August.

With or without the vacay, it’s clear these two are still very much in their honeymoon phase. (Love this for them.) Stefani took to Instagram to celebrate their — wait for it — two-week anniversary. Even Adam Levine once joked in 2017 that his good friends and fellow coaches on The Voice are “so in love, it’s disgusting.”

OK so maybe they’re an unlikely pair; pop-rocker Stefani and country crooner Shelton are basically the Hollywood A-list version of this chihuahua and chicken. But even if their love is surprising, it’s tender enough to melt your heart. Cheers to the Stefani-Sheltons!