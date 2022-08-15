My favorite thing to buy these days are sex toys. They can help you develop a healthy relationship with your body, discover any hidden kinks, and give you endless orgasms, and I would argue they’re the ultimate self-care purchase for your sexual health.

Whether you want a fun vibrator for yourself or you’re looking for a new sex toy for you and your boo, let this be the sign to add one to your cart. As a sex and dating writer and coach, I’ve applied my passion for sex toys and penchant for obsessive research to select the best inclusive, body-safe toys for you.

The below picks come highly recommended from happy customers who rave about the cute designs, special features, and pleasurable results. I’ve compiled a roundup of some of the most exciting, pleasurable, and budget-friendly sex toys on sale. While there are many sex toys out there to choose from, I opted for Babeland, an amazing company known for its inclusive toys.

From soothing aftercare items to vibrators rated four stars and above, I’ve got you (and your pleasure) covered. And if you’re on the fence, most of these sex toys are on sale! You’ll want to pick one of these up for your boudoir, promise. Hot tip: Take 15% off a single item with code VIBING.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For Pleasure On The Go Pleasurette Vibrator Babeland This petite mini vibe is compact, ultra smooth, and features three vibration intensities. $24.99 $12.49 See On Babeland With a rounded tip for toe-curling pinpoint stimulation, the travel-size vibe is small enough to give you pleasure wherever, whenever, and with whoever. The affordable toy cycles through three yummy speeds and if that’s not enough for you, it’s also a special hand-picked item by Good Vibrations’ team of Sex Educators.

For Your G-Spot Orchid G Babeland This multi-speed vibrator is great for internal and external stimulation. $27.99 $13.99 See On Babeland Looking for your G-spot? Look no further than this slim multi-speed vibe to help you out. The perfectly angled tip crafted to hit your sweet spot (literally) also comes with a long, easily-maneuverable handle for maximum pleasure. Customers rave about the adjustable vibration settings and surprisingly powerful motor.

For The Best Vibrator Deal On The Site Noje Rechargeable Mini Wand 2 Babeland This petite pleasure wand is great for shower play. $79 $24.49 See On Babeland This petite powerhouse features 10 rumbly vibrating features and comes jam-packed with five speeds and unique rhythms for all of the variety you can handle. Snag this toy for a great deal — it’s usually $79.00 but it’s currently on sale for $24.49.

For An Orgasm That Costs Less Than Your Lunch Babeland Buzz Vibe Babeland This vibrator is convenient, beginner-friendly, and comes with batteries. $8 See On Babeland Petite, compact, and surprisingly powerful, this brightly colored vibe has the convenience of a one-touch button control and a completely waterproof casing for your bathtime adventures. The super simple design and budget-friendly toy is the perfect sex toy for beginners.

For Clitoral Stimulation Marilyn Waterproof Vibrator Babeland This classic vibrator is elegant and easy to use with a waterproof design and adjustable speed dial. $24 $12 See On Babeland This isn’t your mama’s vibrator. The slimline, waterproof design has a cute gemstone at the base plus a smooth metallic shaft perfect for penetration or precise clitoral stimulation. This top-quality sex toy also comes highly recommended by Good Vibrations’ team of Sex Educators.

For A Mini Vibe Aquatic G Babeland This affordable waterproof mini vibrator comes in pink or blue. $16 $8 See On Babeland If you’re looking for a powerhouse vibe that covers your basics, pick up the Aquatic G for your collection. The waterproof vibrator is great for clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, it’s on sale.

For The Dildo Of Your Dreams Fleshstixxx 6" Silicone Dildo Babeland This flexible dildo is made of ultra-soft silicone and has a suction cup that sticks to any flat surface. $31 See On Babeland This dildo is the perfect size measuring at 6”, meaning it’s great for deep penetration. The realistic-looking dildo feels and looks just like the right thing. To make it even closer to reality, it warms to body temperature and is harness compatible. Thank me later!

For Double G-Spot and Prostate Stimulation Night Rider Vibrator Babeland This sex toy has a velvety-smooth exterior and requires two AA batteries. $45 $22.50 See On Babeland This curved toy has a contoured controller to stimulate your G-spot or your prostate to give you the orgasm of your dreams. Bonus: It has a one-touch on/off setting, three distinct intensity levels, and four pulsation patterns so it has everything you need and a little extra.

For An Expander To Your Vibe Full House Battery Pack Babeland This powerful pack is designed to accommodate vibrating bullets of various shapes and sizes. $27.99 $22.99 See On Babeland The battery pack may look intimidating, but it’ll up your vibe game. It comes with seven different functions, three intensity levels, and four pulsing patterns to pack in some serious power.

For Your Own Fifty Shades Fantasies Babeland Cotton Bondage Rope Babeland This Japanese-style cotton rope is perfect for BDSM beginners. $20 $15.99 See On Babeland Perfect for beginners or experienced bondage users, try out the sturdy Japanese-style cotton rope for some spicy BDSM play to tie you down while remaining gentle enough so the material doesn’t chafe against your skin. Plus, this elegant brand comes highly recommended by the noted author of The Seductive Art of Japanese Bondage, Midori.

For Your Inner Dominatrix Reusable Flirty Pasties Babeland These black feather pasties are alluring and easy to apply with reusable adhesive. $10 $7.99 See On Babeland Don’t underestimate the power of visual stimulation. Pop on these sexy feather black pasties for a burlesque-stye aesthetic and tease your boo with a spicy striptease.

For Light Impact Play Mini Frisky Flogger Babeland This 10” mini flogger whip is lightweight, travel-friendly, and perfect for beginers. $10 $7.99 See On Babeland If you want to bring in some frisky play into the bedroom, bring out this red leather tasseled toy to tickle and tease your partner to no end. The five-star rated lightweight toy is great for beginners and highly rated for sensual stimulation — at home or on the go.

For Hours of Sex Ahoy Cock Ring Babeland This soft ring is made of stretchy silicone and stretches up to two inches. $14.99 $7.99 See On Babeland Made with a stretchy 100% silicone material, the thick, donut-shaped cock ring gives a firm comfortable fit. It can be used to deliciously enhance masturbation or used in partner play — one customer says it’s one of the best cock rings they’ve ever used.

For Those Who Want A Lil Extra Sensation Noir Vibrating Ring Babeland The vibrating ring features comfy material and includes batteries along with a stretchy battery pack. $8 $4 See On Babeland This compact penis ring is crafted with a stretchy material so it feels good against the skin while remaining tight enough to restrict blood flow in all of the right places. It’s on sale at $4 a pop, so it’s great if you want to try out a vibrating cock ring with some additional bell and whistle features without breaking the bank.

For Those Nights You Want To Be Restrained Sincerely Lace Cuffs Babeland These sexy cuffs come with black metal buckles, a strong black metal chain, and two metal clasps that are easy to release. $30 $24.99 See On Babeland These elegant black cuffs are made of an easy to wash poly/spandex blend and covered with a cute lace pattern, strong black metal chain, and two easy-to-release metal clasps. Customers adore the buckle closure and how it can handle consensual struggle nicely while feeling uber comfortable on the wrists.

For Those Who Want Handcuffs That Demand Attention Radiant Cuffs Babeland These neon wrist and ankle restraints include a connecting clip chain and can be used with tethers. $19.99 $15.99 See On Babeland Pair these adjustable radiant cuffs with a sexy outfit and you’ll be sure to have all eyes on you wherever you go. The fashionable handcuffs are stylish enough to use at your next sex club party or hot addition with your kinky Feeld date.

For Your Aftercare Kit Soothe CBD Intensive Cream Babeland The CBD body cream is nourishing, rejuvenating, and features an all-natural formula. $45 $35.99 See On Babeland Aftercare is an essential way to close out sex so you and your partner can feel good. Consider wrapping up the night with this cream to gently massage each other and use for any pain relief. Customers love the moisturizing cream for its efficient CBD properties and how it can easily spread across the skin.

For A Romantic Night In Ruby Romance Sensation Set Babeland This set features a satin blindfold and romantic red heart tab for sensation play. $12 $8.99 See On Babeland The cutest sensation set I’ve ever laid my eyes on. The satiny-smooth blindfold covers your eyes so your sweetie can ravish you completely, plus it comes with a romantic red heart tab that you can heat up or cool down for sensual temperature play. BRB, adding this one to my cart.

For Intense Suction Sensation Silicone Nipple Suckers Babeland These silicone nipple suckers are beginner-friendly and designed for hands-free wear. $15 $11.99 See On Babeland Want a little extra oomph in foreplay? Place these low-tech silicone suckers over the nipples and feel rolling waves of pleasure. The customers love the suction sensation and versatility. Add a little lubricant at the base to increase the intensity.

For The Bubble Bath Of Your Dreams Chill Out CBD Bath Bomb Babeland This relaxing bath bomb is powered by 50 mg of full-spectrum CBD and is free of THC. $11.99 See On Babeland After a long night of playing with your sex toy, throw this in your bath to soak in the CBD benefits. The product is third-party lab tested, handmade in California, and vegan so it’s good for your body. Yes, please!

I’m a firm believer in taking your orgasms into your own hands. One — or at least some — of these sex toys are sure to spice up your sex life. Find a toy that tickles your fancy, pencil in some *serious* alone time, and enjoy!