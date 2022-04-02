Let’s be real: buying sex toys can feel intimidating. Going to a store IRL might mean fielding v personal questions from a salesperson. And ordering online can be just as awkward. Like, just how discreet is “discreet packaging”? That said, it only makes sense that you’d want to find your new favorite sex toy on Amazon. Besides the speedy shipping, the nondescript packaging and wide price ranges are two huge selling points. Considering there are plenty of budget-friendly sex toys with super-high reviews, why would you need to look anywhere else.

Dr. Logan Levkoff tells Elite Daily, “You don't need to spend a ton of money to get a vibrator that works for you.” Of course, there are some benefits to splurging in the pleasure department. “There are some vibrators that are totally worth the extra cost. They are powerful, feel great, and can be used to heighten solo and partner sex,” Levkoff said. But again, a higher price tag doesn’t guarantee an O. Amazon has a range of prices, including some incredible deals (and free shipping with Prime), which serves as more proof that you don’t need to visit a sex toy shop IRL to find something that really works.

Taking a closer look at the reviews — not the price — can reveal pretty much everything you need to know about your potential purchase. With that in mind, we rounded up 15 highly-rated and wallet-friendly sex toys on Amazon, and they’re customer favorites for a reason.

The Expert

Dr. Logan Levkoff is a sexuality and relationship expert who has been a featured speaker at Harvard University, Yale University, University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell University. She’s also spoked at events for Planned Parenthood, Step Up Women’s Network, and The Center for Sexual Pleasure and Health.

In 2008, she received her Ph.D in Human Sexuality, Marriage, and Family Life Education from New York University.

AKStore Chrome-Plated Butt Plug AKStore Butt Plug Amazon These chrome-plated metal butt plugs come in a set of three different sizes, and they are made for long-term wear. $15.88 $14.88 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.6/5 | Material: Chrome-Plated Metal If you’re looking to experiment with anal plugs, this set on Amazon has mostly fab reviews. One customer wrote, “I received these about three weeks ago and have loved them. I have used them every day since I received them, but still cannot fit the largest one entirely.” Before purchasing, keep in mind that the listing calls these plugs “stainless steel,” but the material reviewers say that’s not quite accurate. (Also, as with anything, be careful introducing this to your routine/body! One verified purchaser said that the base was “too narrow” for them, adding that it “slipped all the way in, resulting in an ER visit.”)

Trojan Vibrating Pulse Intimate Massager Trojan Vibrating Pulse Intimate Massager Amazon This intimate massage toy is very discreet, and it has six settings (three speeds and three pulse patterns). $26.59 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.4/5 | Material: Silicone | Rechargeable: No | Waterproof: Yes This vibrator comes recommended directly from Dr. Levkoff. And it makes sense why: it’s affordable, easy to use, and has six settings. One reviewer wrote, “Our newest and now favorite addition to the bedroom... It's truly fun and easy to use.”

Oreadex Personal Wand Massager 7+ Oreadex Personal Wand Massager 7+ Amazon This cordless massager has 5 intensity levels and 20 patterns to choose from. Plus, it comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. $39.99 $22.99 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.4/5 | Material: Silicone | Rechargeable: Yes | Waterproof: Yes This personal massager is multi-use — you can use it for intimate pleasure or any aches and pains. It also has a memory function, so you can record your favorite mode for future use. Reviewers seem very pleased with it, too. One claimed they deleted their dating app profiles after deciding this massager was enough for them. “There is literally nothing to dislike. It's super easy to use, made of a nice material, and the battery life is amazing,” they added.

Banenu Licking & Vibrating 2-in-1 Vibrator Banenu Licking & Vibrating 2-in-1 Vibrator Amazon This vibrator has two motors, and it boasts 10 vibrating and licking patterns for internal and clitoral stimulation. $29.99 $24.99 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.4/5 | Material: Silicone | Rechargeable: Yes | Waterproof: Yes “If you’re into heavy clitoral and internal stimulation, you’d love this product,” one reviewer wrote. The brand also says that this toy can work for other ~sensitive~ areas, like the nipple, breast, clit, prostate, and anus.

Utimi Restraints Set Utimi Restraints Set Amazon These BDSM restraints are designed with straps long enough to install underneath your bed. The set also comes with a blindfold and paddle. $19.99 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.4/5 | Material: Nylon, lint, and stainless steel If you’re experimenting with BDSM, this restraints set (plus a paddle and blindfold) is a great place to start. According to one review, “Love this product. Comfortable, very sexy, [and] expands to fit the size of the bed.”

Secret Lover Bullet Vibrator with Angled Tip Secret Lover Bullet Vibrator with Angled Tip Amazon With 10 different vibration modes, this rechargeable, waterproof clit vibrator is powerful. It’s small and travel-size, too. $15.99 See On Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 | Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic | Rechargeable: Yes | Waterproof: Yes If you are looking for something discreet yet powerful, this sex toy is a great option. According to one review, “This toy is incredible, small but oh-so-powerful. So many vibrations to choose from. This is definitely the best purchase I’ve ever made on Amazon. You will not be disappointed.”

Svakom Coco Flexible Head Vibrator Svakom: Coco Flexible Head Vibrator Amazon Although this G-spot vibrator is designed for G-spot play (as the name suggests), it can also be used for clitoral or anal stimulation. It’s also whisper-quiet and discreet. $39.69 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 | Material: Silicone and ABS | Rechargeable: Yes | Waterproof: Yes “This particular [Svokom vibrator] has a nice flexible head, is quite powerful, discreet, and quiet,” one reviewer wrote. “The small head makes it really easy to pinpoint where you want the vibes and focus it.” Just make sure that you completely seal the charging cap to keep this toy waterproof.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Satisfyer Pro 2 Amazon This toy uses pressure-wave technology for clitoral stimulation. With 11 different intensity settings, you can customize it to whatever suits your needs best. $49.95 $44.95 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 | Material: Silicone | Rechargeable: Yes | Waterproof: Yes This toy is great for a discreet, hands-free session. According to the reviews, the Pro 2’s clit suction feels even better than the real thing. “This is a game-changer,” one reviewer wrote. Another gave potential buyers some advice: “Clear your schedule. Soundproof your house. Make sure you have rehydration drinks handy and maybe book some time off work.”

Pleasure4me Silicone Cock Rings PLeasure4me SIlicone Cock Rings Amazon This pack of silicone cock rings comes in six different sizes. $18 $15.99 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 | Material: Silicone | Waterproof: Yes This six-pack of cock rings are made from high-quality silicone, and reviewers seem to love them. One wrote, “I especially love that they come in a set so you can try the different sizes. They're flexible and stretchy, yet durable.”

Frienda Nipple Clamps Frienda Nipple Clamps Amazon These highly-rated nipple clamps are adjustable, and the tightness can be altered depending on what you’re looking for. Plus, they’re pretty discreet if you want to wear them out and about. $15.99 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 | Material: Alloy and Silicone These adjustable clamps can work whether you want to keep things subtle or more loud (literally, you can use bells). Plus, they “put the right amount of pressure just where it counts,” according to one reviewer.

Merourii Wearable Panty Vibrator Merourii Wearable Panty Vibrator Amazon This wearable vibrator is designed for clitoral stimulation. It has a discreet design and is remote-controlled. $19.99 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.2/5 | Material: Silicone | Rechargeable: Yes | Waterproof: Yes Made from silky silicone, this mini wearable vibrator has rave reviews. And with 10 different vibration modes, all controlled by an easy-to-use remote, this toy is easy to customize no matter what you’re into.

Yosposs Vibrating Anal Beads Yosposs Vibrating Anal Beads Amazon This vibrating anal bead sex toy has a tapered design. Made from silicone and completely waterproof, this toy is made for all types of play. $19.99 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.2/5 | Material: Silicone | Rechargeable: No | Waterproof: Yes This vibrating anal plug has 16 modes of vibration and is built for great versatility. “The vibration [that] this little toy kicks out is strong and satisfying. I do think that this is probably more of a beginner toy, but I think even those who are not beginners could still get enjoyment out of this toy,” one reviewer wrote. One tip: Use a water-based lube with this toy.

Bombex Anna Couple Vibrator Bombex Anna Couple Vibrator Amazon This dual clit and G-spot vibrator (which also works as a perineal and anal stimulator) comes with an easy-to-use wireless remote. The design is made for solo or couple play. $26.99 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4/5 | Material: Silicone | Rechargeable: Yes | Waterproof: Yes This hands-free toy is a popular choice, partly because it’s very efficient. “The toy is soft, flexible, and easily finds your G-spot while simultaneously nestling your clitoris. Once everyone is in place, it doesn’t take long for it to do its job,” one reviewer explains.

Zumio X Precision Clitoral Stimulator Zumio X Precision Clitoral Stimulator Amazon This clitoral stimulator takes a different approach: instead of vibrating, it rotates. With plenty of settings and a two-year warranty, this sex toy is one of the best on Amazon. $97.80 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 3.9/5 | Material: Ceramic | Rechargeable: Yes | Waterproof: Yes Levkoff also recommends this stimulator, which rotates instead of vibrates. Though it’s a little more expensive, this offers eight different speeds and pressure-sensitive intensity. “Amazing how quiet this is! All of the power is isolated to a very small tip, which makes for a powerful and quiet experience,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s about the size of a toothbrush, so it’s extra discreet and easy to transport! Highly recommend!” But be warned: there are a few reviews complaining about charging issues.

Dame Pom Vibrator Dame Pom Vibrator Amazon This vibrator is flexible, so it will move with you. Made from medical grade silicone, this has four different patterns and five intensities. $95 See on Amazon Amazon Rating: 3.9/5 | Material: Silicone | Rechargeable: Yes | Waterproof: Yes Levkoff really likes this vibrator, too. This toy from Dame is flexible, made to bend with your body. “Super soft and amazingly flexible,” one reviewer wrote. “The shape makes it the perfect fit with or without your partner.”

These toys — vibrators and otherwise — are some of the best-rated on Amazon. No matter what you’re looking for (speed, patterns, intensity, etc.), there’s an option that will work for you.