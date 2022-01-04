Here's The Best Porn Category For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

No matter how you like to masturbate, porn and erotica can make healthy and fun additions to your sexy-time repertoire. Some people keep their go-to porn at the ready because they know exactly how excited it gets them. Others prefer to mix it up each time. And for some, what they watch (or read, or listen to) depends on the day. But one thing is for sure: Whether you know what you like, or it’s your first time branching out into the world of porn, sifting through the seemingly endless options for sexy stimulation on the internet is a daunting task. Luckily, your zodiac sign holds some clues about your personality and porn preferences that might just lead you straight to some explosive orgasms.

If you watch, read, or listen to porn on your own, with a partner, or even with friends, you’re among the millions of people around the world who do the same on a daily basis. While it’s difficult to know the definitive number of people who watch porn regularly — in part because it’s still largely shrouded in shame — psychotherapist Amanda Luterman previously told Elite Daily that an increase in the consumption of porn and other narrative-driven devices to enhance sexual pleasure may indicate a cultural shift. She said that, in a pre-internet age, people could just pick up a Playboy and be aroused enough by the static images to climax. But now, “people need a story to motivate their arousal more than ever.”

Porn does, of course, remain controversial, in large part because of the lack of regulation that can lead to workplace abuses. But the industry has also significantly diversified, and there’s a growing amount of ethically produced porn and erotica made for and by women.

So whether you’re a sentimental Cancer looking for a great storyline or you’re a competitive Aries with a desire to watch people wrestle each other naked, here are the best porn categories for you based on your zodiac sign. Your next great orgasm might just be written in the stars.

Capricorn: Workplace Domination Porn

humanmade/E+/Getty Images

It’s often said: You are the boss of the zodiac, Capricorn. You’ve always got a plan, and you get turned on watching someone dominate and control a situation. That’s why you’ll love watching office domination porn, where there are clear power dynamics between a boss and an employee. That being said, if you tire of being the boss in the streets and are intrigued by the idea of letting someone else be the boss in the sheets, you might also want to check out bondage porn. Relinquishing that control can be just as sexy as wielding it yourself.

Aquarius: Solo Masturbation Porn

Though you’re highly creative with a powerful imagination, Aquarians are not sentimental. You like to cut to the chase. You don’t need a lot of production value from your porn, and your highly independent nature means you certainly don’t need a partner to make yourself feel great. Watching somebody else masturbate turns you on, Aquarius, because it reminds you of your own sexy self-sufficiency.

Pisces: Hentai Or Cartoon Porn

Pisces is sensitive and intense. Not only do you want porn with a great story, but you want something that appeals to your creative side. Anything goes in a cartoon land; there are no limits on the things and people you can watch get down and dirty in your hentai or other types of cartoon porn.

Aries: Wrestling Porn

Watching people wrestle naked allows you to let out your aggression vicariously, Aries. You like it rough and this is a great way to explore those desires. Plus nothing is sexier to you than a little competition.

Taurus: Massage Porn

Taurus is a sensual sign that loves creature comforts and getting spoiled. Watching people give each other sensual massages appeals to your romantic side — and the side of you that wouldn’t mind being worshipped and adored every once in a while.

Gemini: Step-Sibling Porn

Cerebral Gemini loves porn with a kinky twist, and a taboo family dynamic adds to your intrigue. Plus, what could be more perfect for the twin of the zodiac than watching a couple of step-siblings go at it? It’s a twin thing!

Cancer: Romantic Erotica

Supawat Punnanon / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

For you, romance-driven Cancer, it’s all about the plot. If there’s no chemistry between the folks on-screen (or in your ears, or on the page), then you’re not interested. That’s why you’ll love indulging in some more traditional erotic fiction. It leaves more up to your imagination, and tends to feature more actual romance than most of the mainstream porn you can find online.

Leo: Porn In A Public Place

You dirty little exhibitionist, you. Leo’s got the star power and everybody knows it. You’re a performer at heart who loves to be the center of attention, and porn that features sex in a public place — like a parking lot, movie theater, grocery store, etc. — appeals to the side of you that loves to make a scene.

Virgo: Service BDSM Porn

Type-A, meet your fantasy: Someone cleaning your floor… naked. Virgo loves to be in control and you love to keep things tidy, so watching people perform acts of service for one another — like cleaning, cooking, doing laundry — in a sexual context gets you incredibly hot. Mid-century housemaid outfits and feather dusters are a plus.

Libra: Threesomes And Orgies

You love harmony and balance, Libra, which means you love the idea of three or more people joining together to experience equal pleasure. Bonus points if you can watch people come at the same time. Sweet, sweet justice.

Scorpio: Gangbang Porn

Your reputation precedes you in the sex department, Scorpio. You’re often considered one of the most highly sexual signs in the zodiac; some even say you’re intimidating in bed. But the truth about Scorpio is that, deep down, you just want to be taken care of and nurtured. You’re a softie with a big heart and lots of sensitivity. And yeah, let’s be real, you’re also very horny. A classic gangbang appeals to you because it means that all the attention is on one receiver, and their every need is being taken care of by multiple eager, giving partners.

Sagittarius: Outdoor Porn

Sagittarius, the adventurer of the zodiac, wants to watch people getting naked in the woods. When you consume porn, you’re looking for something kinky, something full of excitement, and something novel. Sex in the wilderness has an element of danger to it that appeals to your untamed heart, little archer.