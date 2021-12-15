Every year is a chance to embrace a new side of yourself, and if that involves some sexual exploration, so be it. No matter what your astrological chart looks like, you should always feel free to do whatever you want with whoever you want (as long as there’s consent). Still, there are some zodiac signs who are more likely to explore sexually in 2022.

Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius tend to be more likely to take that first step into the sensual unknown. And that exploration could take plenty of different forms. Whether they finally order that sex toy they've had their eye on or they decide to make a move on someone who isn’t their usual type, there is no shortage of ways for these signs to start venturing outside of their comfort zones.

Although it might be a little intimidating at first, it’s completely OK (and usually pretty fun) to test the waters with someone or something new. And if you’re a sign that tends to be more experimental and open-minded, 2022 could be the year that you really embrace that side of yourself.

So without further ado, let’s dive into why Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius are the three signs most likely to explore sexually in 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An Aries tends to find adventure anywhere and everywhere. They hate feeling bored or stagnant, so they’re constantly looking for ways to spice up their (sex) life. In other words, this fire sign is always ready to try new things in and out of the bedroom. Bondage, anyone?

The ram is known for being an impulsive, go-getter. Once an Aries decides they want to try something new, it’s practically a done deal — No New Year’s resolution list required. In fact, waiting for the new year probably wouldn’t appeal to this sign in the slightest. If they realize they want a change (sexually or otherwise), they want it to happen, like, yesterday.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Open-minded and innately curious, Geminis are pretty much up for anything. Dirty talk, BDSM, swinging... you name it, and a Gemini probably wants to try it (or they already have).

This air sign has a habit of being easily bored, so they’re constantly on the lookout for ways to add a little bit of excitement into their lives. Kyle Thomas, celebrity astrologer, previously told Elite Daily, “Geminis need spontaneity, change, and excitement.” For this air sign, the more unexpected, the better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The archer is on a constant hunt for adventure. Often driven entirely by emotion, this fire sign is considered the free spirit of the zodiac, always prepared to experiment with (and excel at) something new. They’re always seeking a more intense thrill.

When it comes to sex, most Sagittarians share the same motto: They’ll try anything once. For this fire sign, boring sex is never an option. Safe to say, they have a very exciting year ahead of them.

No matter what your zodiac chart looks like, it’s never too late to add a little bit of spice to the bedroom. Sure, adventurous signs might have an easier time embracing their sexual exploration, but there’s probably a little bit of that thrill-seeker in everyone, just waiting for the opportunity to shine. Why wait ‘til 2023?

Expert:

Kyle Thomas, celebrity astrologer